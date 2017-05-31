About this Course

6,632 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • User Research
  • Heuristic Evaluation
  • User Interface Design (UI Design)
  • User Interface
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Minnesota

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

16 minutes to complete

Preface

16 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 16 min)
3 hours to complete

Evaluation without Users (Part 1)

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 81 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Evaluation without Users (Part 2)

4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 104 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Evaluation with Users (Part 1)

1 hour to complete
7 videos (Total 58 min)
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Evaluation with Users (Part 2)

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 57 min)
1 hour to complete

Evaluation with Users (Part 3)

1 hour to complete
8 videos (Total 71 min)
1 hour to complete

Wrap-Up

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 18 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM EVALUATING USER INTERFACES

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder