In this course you will learn and practice several techniques for user interface evaluation. First we start with techniques that can be applied alone or in a design team, including action analysis, walkthroughs, and heuristic evaluation. Then we move on to user testing, including learning from a series of usability tests carried out in a real usability lab, and techniques to carry out your own tests even without a lab. Finally, we wrap up the discussion of evaluation--and of UI Design in the specialization as a whole--by looking at the question of how to set and measure usability goals, and in turn, when a design is usable enough to release it.
University of Minnesota
The University of Minnesota is among the largest public research universities in the country, offering undergraduate, graduate, and professional students a multitude of opportunities for study and research. Located at the heart of one of the nation’s most vibrant, diverse metropolitan communities, students on the campuses in Minneapolis and St. Paul benefit from extensive partnerships with world-renowned health centers, international corporations, government agencies, and arts, nonprofit, and public service organizations.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Preface
We situate evaluation in the larger UI design process and provide an introduction to the course's content.
Evaluation without Users (Part 1)
We cover industry-standard techniques for evaluating interfaces without users, a lower-cost approach that precedes higher-cost "with user" strategies (Part 1 of 2).
Evaluation without Users (Part 2)
We continue our overview of evaluation techniques that do not involve users (Part 2 of 2).
Evaluation with Users (Part 1)
We dive into the most important - and most costly - family of evaluation techniques: those that involve testing your user interface with real users (Part 1 of 3)
Evaluation with Users (Part 2)
We continue our discussion of with-user evaluation techniques (Part 2 of 3)
Evaluation with Users (Part 3)
We continue our discussion of with-user evaluation techniques (Part 2 of 3)
Wrap-Up
We revisit our overview of UI evaluation.
TOP REVIEWS FROM EVALUATING USER INTERFACES
This course provided me with information that I could immediately put to use in my company!!
Wonder courses for novice and advance users. The courses are not only theory based, at the end of every week there are assignment & quiz, which helps a lot.
This course was very thorough and covered A LOT of material. The course is very challenging, in epth and comprehensive. The only think lacking is more opportunities to create portfolio projects.
Designing and Development team will realize the impact of usability and be able to fine tune in their products.
