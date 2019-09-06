SK
Dec 3, 2017
Wonder courses for novice and advance users. The courses are not only theory based, at the end of every week there are assignment & quiz, which helps a lot.
KA
Jan 10, 2018
Designing and Development team will realize the impact of usability and be able to fine tune in their products.
By Kris M•
Sep 6, 2019
The course (the set of 4 courses) started out SO good. The pace was quick, content and format engaging, and it showed you from the perspective of "hey, this is what we are looking at in real life, here are the pros and cons to look for, etc". It was great!
By course 3 it was getting so bogged down with BLAH BLAH BLAH that I could hardly see straight. Suddenly we went from engaging content to mind-numbing boredom. The kind where keeping your eyes open, or even clicking that 'next video' link, was enough to set your whole body into a rigor mortis of NOOOOOOOOOOO. : ( Which is really disappointing because UI/UX is interesting!! Basically this went from hands on tech-vocational training to the doldrums of a standard school format (which is proven ineffective and doesn't give you the skills you need - you have to learn those AFTER you complete the schooling)
The videos just seemed to go on and on in this way. I lost all concept of gaining knowledge and it became a marathon of trying to inch my way forward and to hit the finish line. I don't understand how we went from such a strong start to what came after. Course 1 was the best. I was really excited about everything. Then over time it's like the content just sort of got left to drift and fall flat and not just be TO-THE-POINT.
Overall some of the content was still A+ but just lost in the way content was approached/delivered. I truly believe this could be fixed and the course could be stellar throughout.
By Brenda L B•
Nov 12, 2020
This course is great, but the specialization is not. When you get to the last course, the Capstone, it is designed in a way that you can not complete it. You have to use another website and you can't work without fellow students, but the students do not show up. Worse yet, the teacher assistants do not answer any of the requests for help.
This specialization is designed so that students can not finish.
By Anthony A•
Jun 1, 2017
This course was very thorough and covered A LOT of material. The course is very challenging, in epth and comprehensive. The only think lacking is more opportunities to create portfolio projects.
By Andrew R•
Mar 14, 2021
Very detailed course. Lots of great information, would recommend to those starting out learning about UX or those that may have an initial background in UX (as I do) as there is material and concepts I hadn't been exposed to. Overall great course!
By Nurfer Ç A•
Mar 25, 2022
I am working as market researcher for more than 15+ years and wanted to get expertise on UI domain but was not sure if an online course would really help! But it was really helpful and assignments were fun to complete.
Thank you very very much!
By Gisela•
Sep 15, 2020
Muy interesante y recomendable.
Hay vídeos de las clases con muy buenos profesores. Parte práctica con entregas. Y varios test de evaluación. Y ejemplos prácticos de cada tipo de test de usuario.
By Александр Р•
Jun 21, 2018
Awesome course, that teaches about whole bunch of usability tests for UI. You will learn how to make your own personal usability inspection and how to conduct usability tests with users
By Sujit K•
Dec 4, 2017
Wonder courses for novice and advance users. The courses are not only theory based, at the end of every week there are assignment & quiz, which helps a lot.
By Kamalanathan A•
Jan 10, 2018
Designing and Development team will realize the impact of usability and be able to fine tune in their products.
By vivek s•
Oct 24, 2017
This was a nice learning experience for me. Knowing about various and complicated design evaluation
By Gabriel T•
Jul 2, 2017
I can can tell a lot of work and time was put into this course. It was very insightful! Thank you.
By Irina M•
Apr 8, 2019
Minnesota University team! You are doing great job! Thanks a lot! Very good courses
By Thais X G•
Nov 5, 2020
excellent, it provides a whole view on all the aspects of interface design!
By Toni Z•
Nov 10, 2018
Very useful. But took me so long to get peer grade and finish.
By Isabel R•
May 26, 2017
Very useful, very good examples and well explained, very fun.
By JESÚS D P M•
Nov 7, 2020
Me ayudó mucho este curso para mi desarrollo académico.
By Uziel C•
Nov 4, 2020
todo muy bien detallado y excelente explicasion
By Imangaliyeva M•
Jul 17, 2019
useful, informative! a good one course!
By Sam B•
Jun 20, 2017
Good courses, great instructors
By Tasneem E•
Oct 14, 2017
Hard work but totally worth it
By Bugaiova O•
Jan 25, 2018
It really great course!
By Zahedul I•
Sep 23, 2017
Excellent Course
By Gowthami C L•
May 27, 2020
good course
By I G C M•
Nov 9, 2021
Excelente
By Paweł G•
Nov 3, 2019
Great!