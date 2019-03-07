About this Course

Course 3 of 6 in the
User Experience Research and Design Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • User Research
  • human computer interaction
  • User Experience (UX)
  • User Experience Design (UXD)
Course 3 of 6 in the
User Experience Research and Design Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

University of Michigan

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

What is User Testing?

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 29 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

User Test Basics

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 47 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Getting More Out of User Testing

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 37 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Analysis and Reporting

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 28 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
2 hours to complete

User Test Report

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 39 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz

About the User Experience Research and Design Specialization

User Experience Research and Design

