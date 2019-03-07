When designing systems that work for users, there is no substitute for watching them try to use the system to see what works and what doesn’t.
University of Michigan
The mission of the University of Michigan is to serve the people of Michigan and the world through preeminence in creating, communicating, preserving and applying knowledge, art, and academic values, and in developing leaders and citizens who will challenge the present and enrich the future.
What is User Testing?
User Test Basics
Getting More Out of User Testing
Analysis and Reporting
User Test Report
I liked the lectures and the helping materials for the assignment.
A rewarding experience because I have been able to learn very valuable information. It is an excellent course. It has helped me in the personal and professional field. Thank you.
Very useful course. The final project is quite challengning but it can become a real world porfolio.
It's really great opportunity to study how to conduct a real usability test. This course was the hardest compare to previous in this specialization but I learned a lot through it! Highly recommended!
Integrate UX Research and UX Design to create great products through understanding user needs, rapidly generating prototypes, and evaluating design concepts. Learners will gain hands-on experience with taking a product from initial concept, through user research, ideation and refinement, formal analysis, prototyping, and user testing, applying perspectives and methods to ensure a great user experience at every step.
