Designing effective interactive systems requires understanding the needs and capabilities of the people who will be using them. In this UX course we will focus on how to interact with users (or potential users) to understand what they need, what they currently do, what they love and hate, and examine human capabilities and behavior as they relate to UX design.
- User Research
- Affinity Diagram
- human computer interaction
- User Experience (UX)
University of Michigan
The mission of the University of Michigan is to serve the people of Michigan and the world through preeminence in creating, communicating, preserving and applying knowledge, art, and academic values, and in developing leaders and citizens who will challenge the present and enrich the future.
Lesson 1: Introduction and Qualitative Research Overview
Lesson 2: Interview Protocols
Lesson 3: Interviews, Observation, and Data Extraction
Lesson 4: Affinity Walls and Analysis
Found this course very interesting and gained valuable skills which can be applied to multiple subjects of inquiry.
I appreciate a lot this course as it provided a lot of practical exercises to use the knowledge I gained from the lectures. Lectures were clear and they also matched my expectations
It was a very engaging course. I honed my interviewing and observation skills through this course and its assignments. I highly recommend it.
I absolutely recommend this course. Brilliant professor and excellent exercises, the right mixture between theory and practice!
Integrate UX Research and UX Design to create great products through understanding user needs, rapidly generating prototypes, and evaluating design concepts. Learners will gain hands-on experience with taking a product from initial concept, through user research, ideation and refinement, formal analysis, prototyping, and user testing, applying perspectives and methods to ensure a great user experience at every step.
