Course 2 of 6 in the
User Experience Research and Design Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • User Research
  • Affinity Diagram
  • human computer interaction
  • User Experience (UX)
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Lesson 1: Introduction and Qualitative Research Overview

3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 18 min), 5 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Lesson 2: Interview Protocols

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 20 min), 2 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Lesson 3: Interviews, Observation, and Data Extraction

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 40 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Lesson 4: Affinity Walls and Analysis

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 15 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes

