About this Course

28,721 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 6 in the
User Experience Research and Design Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 15 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 6 in the
User Experience Research and Design Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Michigan

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up94%(1,238 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Introduction to the Design Process

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 30 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Ideation

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 23 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Design Constraints and Making Choices

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 49 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Building Blocks of User Interaction

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 42 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM UX DESIGN: FROM CONCEPT TO PROTOTYPE

View all reviews

About the User Experience Research and Design Specialization

User Experience Research and Design

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder