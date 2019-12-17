Great design doesn’t come out of nowhere; it is born, nurtured, and grown--all through a systematic, learnable process. In this UX course, you will explore the process of taking a basic concept, grounded in user needs, and developing it into a design that will address those needs. In the course, you will gain hands-on experience with techniques such as sketching, scenario development, storyboarding, and wireframing that will help you transform your understanding of what your users need into a compelling user experience. You will then learn how to turn wireframes and interaction architecture into interactive prototypes that can be tested with prospective users and iteratively refined into a high quality design that that is ready for a hand-off to the development team for implementation.
This course is part of the User Experience Research and Design Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Offered by
University of Michigan
The mission of the University of Michigan is to serve the people of Michigan and the world through preeminence in creating, communicating, preserving and applying knowledge, art, and academic values, and in developing leaders and citizens who will challenge the present and enrich the future.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to the Design Process
In this module, you will be introduced to the nature of design, the design process, and methods of formative research. You are expected to spend 2 to 3 hours on this module’s workload. By the end of this module, you will understand the user experience design process and how to conduct formative research.
Ideation
This module will cover one of the practical topics in this course --- ideation. You will brainstorm and sketch possible solutions to your design problem in this module’s assignment. You will also share your sketches with your fellow learners, hear their thoughts about your designs, and provide feedback on their work. By the end of this module, you will gain an understanding of various methods of ideation, as well as the structure developed by Haakon Faste and Eric Paulos for brainstorming.
Design Constraints and Making Choices
This module will introduce the other practical topics --- creation of early design representations like scenarios, personas, and storyboards that illuminate findings about user needs discovered through your formative research. By the end of this module, you will learn how designers move from formative research to a design solution, how the “Questions, Options, Criteria” framework can help us make design decisions, and gain hands-on experience in creating personas, scenarios, and storyboards.
Building Blocks of User Interaction
In this module, we will start with understanding the conceptual underpinnings of user interactions by introducing the basic building blocks of user interaction. In addition to lectures, quizzes and discussions, this module involves actual design work: planning out the kinds of information the system you are designing will need to take in, and the kinds of feedback it will need to provide to users. By the end of this module, you will be able to define the elements of user interaction and types of data input. You will also be able to design effective inputs and outputs to enable users to complete tasks successfully as well as conceptualize design problems by using the building blocks of user interaction.
Reviews
- 5 stars81.32%
- 4 stars14.93%
- 3 stars2.48%
- 2 stars0.41%
- 1 star0.82%
TOP REVIEWS FROM UX DESIGN: FROM CONCEPT TO PROTOTYPE
Absolutely loved the course. All assignments are quite engaging and help us learn clearly about prototypes.
The course is great, thank you! Perfect amount of both theory and practice, it was really interesting and challenging, the best course for new people in UX design.
It is very useful course for User Experience. I gathered knowledge about design process, low fidelity, high fidelity, persona, scenario, storyboard and so on.
Good introduction to prototyping. I recommend changing the paper prototype to a software-based version.
About the User Experience Research and Design Specialization
Integrate UX Research and UX Design to create great products through understanding user needs, rapidly generating prototypes, and evaluating design concepts. Learners will gain hands-on experience with taking a product from initial concept, through user research, ideation and refinement, formal analysis, prototyping, and user testing, applying perspectives and methods to ensure a great user experience at every step.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.