SA
Dec 17, 2019
The course is great, thank you! Perfect amount of both theory and practice, it was really interesting and challenging, the best course for new people in UX design.
SI
Sep 23, 2020
It is very useful course for User Experience. I gathered knowledge about design process, low fidelity, high fidelity, persona, scenario, storyboard and so on.
By Jody W•
Jul 28, 2020
I was really looking forward to this class, and this was the first class in the UX specialization that I was very disappointed in because of the teacher. It is absolutely inexcusable in 2020 to use a curriculum that is ONLY referencing male cultural producers. Every single example he used of a designer, every author, every inspirational quote, every filmmaker, every artist he referenced were MALE. Every. Single. One. ZERO females were mentioned in his entire curriculum except once when he acknowledged that a user could be a "she." The quiz questions were poorly worded and didn't test concept knowledge. There were many examples of quiz wording errors. I liked how he let us choose our own project to prototype. We had to create an online application, which is great too, but for the final Interaction Design capstone project, he had us design tedious paper prototypes even after teaching us that the main purpose of paper prototypes is for non-digital products! I think he severely underestimated his students and should have created a useful assignment like an interactive digital prototype using InVision or Balsalmiq - things we would use in the real world. Please update your curriculum University of Michigan!
By Ian Y•
May 29, 2020
Would have given 5 stars if not for one factor - the peer graded assignments. All of us seem to be new to this field, so it was hard to get insightful feedback. Also there were always delays from the time I received feedback from peers to the time I actually received my grade in the system. This was the SOLE reason I was not able to complete the course in my desired time frame. Other than that, the lectures were useful and well paced.
By SREEJESH N•
May 18, 2020
A good course for anyone who wants to learn about user experience design, wire frames and paper prototyping.
By Usha M K•
Sep 23, 2020
Absolutely loved the course. All assignments are quite engaging and help us learn clearly about prototypes.
By Juangui J•
Sep 12, 2019
This is a solid and hands on course on UX design. It will help you explore the design space of a problem, following a systematic approach, using divergent and convergent processes like ideation, defining personas and scenarios, sketching and creating wireframes. You will also learn how to test your designs against users in order to iterate and converge to a valid solution.
By Daniel M C•
Dec 13, 2019
Nice course to learn the basics of UX design. Focused on prototyping, it's nice for me because my profile is more of a researcher than a designer. For someone who wants to get hands-on UX design, I think this course is too basic (the specialization as a whole puts the focus more on research IMO)
By Shapovalova A•
Dec 18, 2019
By Liubov Z•
May 25, 2019
Very useful course and great practice through home tasks.
By Sreejith M•
Apr 11, 2019
Best course to begin with UX
By Snigdha•
Aug 31, 2020
Very well-structured, solid course on UX Design. That being said, the assignments did not do justice to the teaching, there's no real understanding of what constitutes good design from just the peer-graded reviews alone. There's no real input in terms of feedback.
Personally, I found the final assignment a bit redundant with the paper prototyping. Offering more technical alternatives like the previous assignments would have been useful - not because paper prototypes are outdated, but because it's hard to implement in a non-lab setting.
By Amber W•
May 28, 2019
Really loved thinking through the design process and learning about prototyping but I wish the grading criteria was a little more rigorous.
By Li L Y•
Nov 17, 2019
It was great experience learning step by step. Assignment are very practical. Thank you
By S.M. J I•
Sep 24, 2020
By Sara L•
May 21, 2020
The course I enjoyed the most so far! Great teacher, concepts exposed clearly, and interesting yet challenging assignments.
By Riazul I•
Aug 20, 2019
Thank you for such a nice course. I have enjoyed the assignments and learned a lot from them.
By Asif M K•
Aug 26, 2019
One of the best course, from which I learned things that I would be able to use from today!
By Anelia S•
Feb 27, 2019
It's a lot of work, but gives you guides on hw to proceed through the design process.
By Jessica B•
Feb 1, 2021
This course is a deep journey into UX Design. I have learned more in this course than in any other course I done before. I miss more examples and illustrations in the beggining of this course. I am eager to implement these techniques to progress in my career.
Predrag Klasnja is a great professor. He is extremely didatic and calm to explain and introduced examples. I strongly recommed my colleagues to do Coursera and this course properly.
By Benjamin M•
Feb 9, 2021
Really in-depth and demanding compared to most other MOOC courses that Ive taken before (all in a good way). The course ensures that you apply skills and knowledge to practical tasks and assignments, all of which require a reasonable time-commitment. Course provides excellent value and anyone complaining about the workload required shouldn't be in the course to begin with.
By Violet V•
Nov 22, 2020
Very helpful but a little dated due to the option to opt out of software. If you want the optimal help, take a wireframe course for figma/mockplus etc afterwards. Really enjoyed the lectures. I learned a lot about creating lo-fi prototypes, I successfully can make one by hand and then put it on mockplus.
By 黃琳雅•
Sep 21, 2020
This course is helpful for UX beginners to interact with each other. The assignments were appropriately assigned for the learner to practice UX thinking throughout our lives and the problems we try to solve.
Thanks for the people who organized the course, teachers, classmates' feedbacks, and Coursera :)
By Lin W•
Dec 19, 2019
Very useful course and great content, I have learned a lot of things about UX design. I just hope the grading system will be more complex in the future.
By Maegan P•
Aug 10, 2020
Good introduction to prototyping. I recommend changing the paper prototype to a software-based version.
By Thilini A R•
Feb 22, 2021
I really enjoyed doing this course. Really good course content, lecture materials and assignments.
By Aleksandra S•
Jun 2, 2020
Great class. I loved the wireframing and testing exercises and learned a lot of hands on skills.