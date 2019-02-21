DM
Dec 1, 2019
It's really great opportunity to study how to conduct a real usability test. This course was the hardest compare to previous in this specialization but I learned a lot through it! Highly recommended!
YK
Mar 29, 2021
Learned a lot of things and indeed got my hands dirty in order to learn! The only downside is that i'm still wiating to get graded in order to finish the course and get my certification.
By Yolanda M A•
Feb 21, 2019
I totally recommend this course. You learn a lot, the teacher is amazing, and there are a lot of activities to actually practice the methods and topics. The peer reviewing system helps you to learn much more from the exercises. If you want to become a professional in this field, this is a very appropriate course, at a really affordable price.
By Claudia L•
Jan 14, 2021
I'm 40 and went to university for the first time 3 years ago and took a similar course. But I can recommend this course 100% in terms of content. The videos and content are very high quality! A lot more professional / orderly than the face to face school. I chose the specialization, I love the course and I can implement some of it every day. However, at the end of the day, without ETCS, I will not be promoted nor will I get a pay rise at least here in Switzerland. Apart from that, it's 100% worth it.
Pro:
Super professors!
Very good content, deep enough and well organised.
Very good slides to apply directly.
Contra:
Only everything that concerns an online course. (and you probably already know.)
No recognized diploma
No contact with the professor, work is checked by fellow students.
By Violet V•
Oct 13, 2020
I learned a lot in this course, the project is hefty but can be done in a span of 6 days if you manage your time well enough and devote 2 hours a day and get things finished. I learned so much about the evaluation process, for example, design evaluation with SUS and interview protocols. I know how to conduct an actual interview and analyze qualitative research now. A must take!
By Benjamin M•
Nov 27, 2020
This class was great for learning real-life applications of UX design and then applying that knowledge in a practical context. The usability report assignment was very immersive and taught me a lot about what being a UX researcher or design involves.
By Nelly S E N•
Aug 30, 2021
Probably my most difficult but helpful assignment yet, because of the user tests I had to complete and then the user report that I had to submit, I can see how this will help me later if I get into user research.
By Luong T•
Mar 21, 2021
The instructor is excellent! We will move from easier to harder lessons.
You will learn how to conduct a usability test in the real world from the beginning to the end with multiple support materials. I love it.
By David M L•
Mar 9, 2021
The course itself was great but, the grading from peers can be frustrating since you solely rely on other students and not the expertise of the educator or experts to know if your work is truly valuable or not.
By Daria M•
Dec 2, 2019
It's really great opportunity to study how to conduct a real usability test. This course was the hardest compare to previous in this specialization but I learned a lot through it! Highly recommended!
By Yiannis K•
Mar 30, 2021
Learned a lot of things and indeed got my hands dirty in order to learn! The only downside is that i'm still wiating to get graded in order to finish the course and get my certification.
By Carlos J B A•
Mar 8, 2019
A rewarding experience because I have been able to learn very valuable information. It is an excellent course. It has helped me in the personal and professional field. Thank you.
By S.M. J I•
Aug 23, 2020
This course is very essential in how to do user testing and making user testing reports and so on. It was very excellent to learn user experience design.
By Arash D•
Aug 31, 2019
Great for Understanding how to conduct usability testing, also given some great example that allows me to understand completely what the instructor means.
By María T G D•
Jun 1, 2020
La tarea sobre un lugar de agendamiento de vuelos podría ser cambiada dada la pandemia. Aprendí mucho en este curso y agradezco poder haberlo cursado.
By Iuliia M•
May 13, 2019
It is very good course that will give you the understanding how to conduct, moderate and analyze the user tests.
By Iris L•
Jan 29, 2020
Very useful course. The final project is quite challengning but it can become a real world porfolio.
By Jorge I P P•
Aug 25, 2020
Very good content, well conceived evaluations, especially peer evaluations
By Liam E•
Apr 2, 2021
Really thorough. I never expected interviewing to be so challenging.
By Riazul I•
Jul 4, 2019
I liked the lectures and the helping materials for the assignment.
By Thais X G•
Oct 16, 2020
best course ever, love the way the content is explained here!
By Li T M•
Apr 4, 2020
Great content and lecture with a difficult final assignment.
By Alina N•
Oct 23, 2020
Great format, entertaining assessments, great trainer!
By Jennifer B•
Mar 5, 2019
Very easy to follow and great content.
By Evaluation R•
Feb 17, 2022
Hands assignments are excellent
By Ramon C d O•
Jul 21, 2019
Great content! Learned a lot!
By Ling R•
Feb 8, 2019
it's very easy to understand.