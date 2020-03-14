AR
Feb 21, 2021
Excellent class! Solid use of paper prototyping to demonstrate the use of low fidelity prototypes. Also loved the discussion around Universal Design, lots of great insights.
H
Mar 10, 2019
I really really loved week 3 content, it added a lot for my knowledge and inspired me a lot.\n\nI keep watching it over and over
By Ezzeldeen•
Mar 14, 2020
No this is bad, The other courses are great but in UX (user experience) not user interface which is the name of the course. I was hoping to start designing but I didn't, the course totally skips the UI part.
I understand that this is a computer science university, but they have to call the course user experience not user interface.
By Laura F•
Aug 27, 2017
The quiz has a glitch. The final quiz for this course has 6 questions and you need 5 correct answers to pass. Anything less than 5 and you won't pass. I've selected every possible answer for #1 and #6 and it still told me my answer was incorrect each time, how is that possible? After 3 attempts, they make you wait 8 hours before you can retake the quiz...Imagine my frustration. It's annoying to know that you selected the correct answer and the system flags it as incorrect. Can someone fix this glitch?
Also the same thing occurs in the videos. They have pop up quizes in the videos and it will tell you an answer should've been selected as correct, but when you select it and click submit, it tells you it is incorrect. Please fix all the glitches, it's really annoying. This has happened so far from course 1-course 3.
By Aislinn R•
Nov 28, 2017
Great overview for learners who are not already in the design field in some capacity. The class served me as a good review and I imagine that if a learner has never confronted accessibility needs or issues of screen size this class may be very illuminating. There was only one prototyping assignment and--though that assignment was a good one--I would have liked at least one other as the opportunity to learn a new tool or technique was missing from the class. The lecture videos in the last two weeks were a bit long for the information provided.
By Brenda L B•
Nov 12, 2020
This course is great, but the specialization is not. When you get to the last course, the Capstone, it is designed in a way that you can not complete it. You have to use another website and you can't work without fellow students, but the students do not show up. Worse yet, the teacher assistants do not answer any of the requests for help.
This specialization is designed so that students can not finish.
By Tasneem E•
Sep 3, 2017
I had problems doing the prototyping assignment, but I had so much fun!
By Kris M•
Sep 6, 2019
The course (the set of 4 courses) started out SO good. The pace was quick, content and format engaging, and it showed you from the perspective of "hey, this is what we are looking at in real life, here are the pros and cons to look for, etc". It was great!
By course 3 it was getting so bogged down with BLAH BLAH BLAH that I could hardly see straight. Suddenly we went from engaging content to mind-numbing boredom. The kind where keeping your eyes open, or even clicking that 'next video' link, was enough to set your whole body into a rigor mortis of NOOOOOOOOOOO. : ( Which is really disappointing because UI/UX is interesting!! Basically this went from hands on tech-vocational training to the doldrums of a standard school format (which is proven ineffective and doesn't give you the skills you need - you have to learn those AFTER you complete the schooling)
The videos just seemed to go on and on in this way. I lost all concept of gaining knowledge and it became a marathon of trying to inch my way forward and to hit the finish line. I don't understand how we went from such a strong start to what came after. Course 1 was the best. I was really excited about everything. Then over time it's like the content just sort of got left to drift and fall flat and not just be TO-THE-POINT.
Overall some of the content was still A+ but just lost in the way content was approached/delivered. I truly believe this could be fixed and the course could be stellar throughout.
By Kwansui K•
Oct 20, 2020
Although I am not a complete novice in the field of HCI, I still learnt a lot.
Thank you so much to all the presenters and guest speakers for sharing your experience and knowledge. I am a young researcher who does part time teaching of my own in the field of HCI in South Africa. I have learnt a lot and you have all given me so many ideas and knowledge that I will also share with my own students.
By Rebecca r•
Aug 30, 2017
Great course to take within the Specialization. Just like the other courses within the Specialization, it is highly flexible and engaging. If you download lectures and quizzes offline while in Wifi, it makes completing this course even easier as you can listen on-the-go. Excellent professors and useful coursework.
By Artjom L•
Feb 23, 2019
Great course as 2 previous! Only the thing I would like to point out its easier to learn from short videos, I understand that information is really broad and you try to narrow it as much as possible! anyway Thank you for opportunity to learn more about UX/UI Design! would like to have a class in your university!
By Shreya G•
Jun 7, 2020
Like the course, though the name is prototyping and not much exercises or assignments on prototyping. Along with basics of designing for each device their must be a brief , task or assignment to prototyoe UI for particular device.
By Raghu H O•
Jan 8, 2019
Before this course if I look at any system / device I was not able to understand design it was built.
This course gave me much information about how different systems will be built considering the real-time experience.
By Andrew R•
Feb 22, 2021
Excellent class! Solid use of paper prototyping to demonstrate the use of low fidelity prototypes. Also loved the discussion around Universal Design, lots of great insights.
By Gisela•
Sep 15, 2020
Muy interesante y recomendable.
Hay vídeos de las clases con muy buenos profesores. Parte práctica con entregas. Y varios test de evaluación.
By Hanaa S E A•
Mar 11, 2019
I really really loved week 3 content, it added a lot for my knowledge and inspired me a lot.
I keep watching it over and over
By Плеханова Э М•
Jun 10, 2018
Informative, useful. This course makes me think in another way, more properly, structurised. Thank you!
By Thais X G•
Oct 22, 2020
Excellent course, I am learning a lot and love the way we have different lectures
By Emily C•
Jul 9, 2020
Excellent course, very didactic! It motivated me to learn more and more!
By pham q k•
Aug 26, 2017
it is great . I thank the teachers who helped me with this knowledge
By Abhijeet B•
May 7, 2017
Awesome Course.Loved it and learned a lot. Thank you Coursera!!!
By anil j S•
Oct 14, 2017
Excellent course...opens the mind and gives a lot of ideas..
By abdul m•
Jan 25, 2021
for learning basic prototyping, this course is really good
By Julie L•
May 7, 2019
Excellent overview of the prototyping tools and methods
By James M•
Mar 22, 2017
Great class with an interesting hands-on activity.
By Olga O S•
Jun 15, 2021
Very much helpful with my current job!
By Irfan Y•
May 27, 2017
Thank you Professors and Lecturers!