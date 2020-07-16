Using Google Forms to Analyze User Research Data
Learn how to formulate good research questions
Learn how to analyze and make decisions based on user feedback
User Research is at the heart of creating engaging, user friendly, and successful products, services, and designs. By the end of this project, you will learn the fundamentals of user research by designing and creating a survey using Google Forms on new features customers would like to see in a mobile banking app. You will also learn how to gather feedback and organize it into a presentable format.
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Define the scope of research
Identify the User Research Method
Select the tool for performing research
Create surveys and gather data
Analyze and present results
by NCJul 19, 2020
course is informative and help you to understand form feature and research basic.
by TSSep 18, 2020
Excellent Course. Short and to the point. Thank you so much.
by SKOct 30, 2020
GOOD UNDERSTANDING AND BASIC CONCEPTS RELATED TO RESEARCH DATA.
by AJJul 16, 2020
It was a great learning experience and getting hands-on experience in doing the project was awesome.
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
