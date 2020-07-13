Chevron Left
Using Google Forms to Analyze User Research Data by Coursera Project Network

4.7
stars
254 ratings
45 reviews

About the Course

User Research is at the heart of creating engaging, user friendly, and successful products, services, and designs. By the end of this project, you will learn the fundamentals of user research by designing and creating a survey using Google Forms on new features customers would like to see in a mobile banking app. You will also learn how to gather feedback and organize it into a presentable format....

Top reviews

1 - 25 of 45 Reviews for Using Google Forms to Analyze User Research Data

By Ramesh G M

Jul 13, 2020

Survey was prepared in the most simple way for beginners to understand and was very helpful. The narration was also very fluent and accent was easily undestood by me.

By UPNISHAD S

Sep 30, 2020

Excellent course. I enjoyed it. It would be fine if it has practically covered all the question type and its setting. Otherwise without this also its outstanding. Thank You!!

By Janine A B . B

Jul 11, 2020

It is indeed a useful project of Coursera for researchers who want to be equipped with the knowledge in generating Google forms.

By J A

Oct 8, 2020

very good for someone like me who's an MBA student. It helped to learn how to write a research report

By ARIF J

Jul 17, 2020

It was a great learning experience and getting hands-on experience in doing the project was awesome.

By Christie R C

Sep 29, 2020

This is really good and all the information and materials are very clear, Thank you:)

By Sriranjani M

Jul 13, 2020

I liked it!!! since it is also practicing it make me quite easy to understand.

By Hannah J M

Oct 1, 2020

Very informative and guides you every step of the way through the project.

By Hafiy D

Jul 18, 2020

EXCELLENT FOR NEW LEARNER THAT WANT ANALYZE THE DATA FROM SURVEY

By Shreyas K

Oct 31, 2020

GOOD UNDERSTANDING AND BASIC CONCEPTS RELATED TO RESEARCH DATA.

By Glenda M G

Jul 21, 2020

Very upbeat and interactive teacher! Makes me eager to learn!

By Tufan S

Sep 19, 2020

Excellent Course. Short and to the point. Thank you so much.

By Analyn B

Nov 22, 2020

Thank you so much. This is very helpful to me.

By Laurenz M R

Sep 11, 2020

Easy to follow and very interactive program

By KALLURI S N

Jul 26, 2020

Instructor's explanation is excellent

By AALIYAH V M

Oct 2, 2020

its fun and great to learn it this

By Debaditya S J

Oct 31, 2020

Really fast and intuitive course!

By Urvi M B

Sep 5, 2020

excellent course, just love it.

By Neethika

Jul 23, 2020

good course for a beginner.

By Darshan S

Nov 3, 2020

Good for digital literacy

By Bindu V S

Aug 2, 2020

good learning experience

By Luthfi F I

Oct 7, 2020

This adds my knowledge

By Chamath M

Sep 25, 2020

very good short course

By Argem F

Dec 8, 2020

Thank you very much!

By Alok M

Oct 31, 2020

Good for Beginners

