AS
Sep 18, 2017
Great course, thank you! I enjoy the different styles of teaching that each instructor brings to the course. And I hope to make time to do all the assignments to receive the certificate.
BA
May 4, 2020
This was a very challenging course but it's worth al the trouble. I learnt quite a bit about the importance of User Research and the ideation processes.
By Kris M•
Sep 7, 2018
FIRST - I think this could be improved with more quizes and things to break up the video. Some of us struggle to stay conscious and attentive when things aren't interactive. This would be a great help and also a good test of knowledge and understanding. ESPECIALLY please for the love of god put some quizes or questions in to break up vids that are long like 17 mins! (even, i'd say, break up even the 7 min ones. there is no downside to quick questions that test to make sure you are understanding the material)
SECOND - the amount of time estimated for the last assignment is sorely underrated. to do 100 ideas in one hour would mean 30 seconds to type each up, and this excludes the time needed to THINK and come up with new ideas. as an individual this felt impossible. not to mention the time to draft the 5 ideas. i did sketches with notations and a scenario. all told this needs to be 2-8 hours. (i can see where someone could get away with a shorter time due to not fleshing out their scenarios, and in fact the ones I graded were a lot like this.
HOWEVER, at least one of those people also reported it took them DAYS to generate all the ideas. i agree this process is intense, and takes a LOT of time.) my grading of 2 peers took me almost an hour. (again, i could see where a person could shlep by with short responses but i was trying to really evaluate these ideas, offer cons and suggestions around them. i feel this helped my learning process also, as i was treating it like a real world approach (as if i was on a job). i did the same with drafting my 5 ideas/drawings.
By Michael G•
Sep 5, 2018
The course from my point of view is missing important information about how and when to use qualitative and quantitative research methods into the project especially the when part
By Zheng L•
May 7, 2019
One hundred ideas too tricky...
And I need more peer reviews for my assignment, I have been waiting for 11 days, but I got 0 reviews. (I already gave nine reviews for others.)
By Lucia L•
Dec 31, 2016
Important concepts like tasks, walkthrough scenarios, use cases, and personas are very well explained with good examples helping to understand the differences. There were methods like the quantitative analysis and ideation that I have not come across in 15 years of my professional life as a software developer - so there is certainly still a message to be spread. Questions are presented within the videos to make sure you are keeping track. A lot of hints for further reading are given. Great learning material!
There are two minor points I would like to mention although they do in no way make me downrate the course. The part on the quantitative analysis I found a little too shallow and short - but on the other hand, these methods are more common and easily accessable in statistics courses and books. The ideation assignment I found a little hard - to come up with 100 ideas alone, not in a team which the method is designed for. On the other hand, it helped experience that the method works as I could come up with several really different ideas for the given problem.
By Boris R•
Aug 10, 2018
Very nice lectures, but hard and time consuming assignments, so keep that in mind - it will probably take more time than stated. Helped me learn a lot.
By Александр Р•
Jun 11, 2018
Recommend this course for everyone who wants to dive into research methods, understand when and how to use each of them and know how to transform research data into worth UI requirements.P.S. You will know a 100% workable pattern on how to think up an original, valuable and competitive product idea.
By Bolatito A•
May 5, 2020
This was a very challenging course but it's worth al the trouble. I learnt quite a bit about the importance of User Research and the ideation processes.
By Deleted A•
Oct 7, 2019
The course was well put together and provided good resources for further learning. I wish there was a way to get more structured feedback.
By Chelsea D•
Aug 30, 2018
I use these techniques in my day-to-day work and you did a great job summarizing a broad set of topics into a digestible course. Thanks!
By Pascal Q•
Feb 14, 2022
Very nice lectures. I was aware of most subjects and I learnt a a lot. The assigments are hard and time consuming. The obsevation took 3hours. It was not so hard but the time was underevaluated to 1 hour. I found the ideation a little too challenging. Such activity should be made in a team, not alone. The time needed for that task is far underevaluated. I only acheived 80/100 ideas in about 4 hours, including some time needed to phrase the idea in English, which is not may mother language.
By Nicholas W•
Jan 3, 2017
Good, a lot about research and collecting data.
By Aleksander H•
Aug 23, 2018
It is hard for me to rate this one, since there are two sides of this course: there is user observation, ideation and all the "creative" and "human approach" parts, which are actually great. I think that the course could prepare you a little better for the final assignment, but I would still give 5 stars for that part. But there is the "data driven" part... which is terrible. 0 Stars for that. This are just an excerpts, random pages read from some textbook... not even an interesting textbook. No practical knowledge, no assignments, and LITERALLY: ONE example that aims to explain something. Only plus side of that part is, that it is short, and you can concentrate on the second part.
By Chung K•
Jun 1, 2017
Thank you peer reviewer for giving me a 5 out of 100 points on my assignment preventing me from passing. I don't think the weight of these peer reviews are fair. There should be more peer reviews, or weighted less.
By manisha a•
Apr 21, 2018
i didnt like the course and the way it was explained
By Jonathan G•
May 23, 2022
This course was very challanging and informative. I can truly say I have learned how to look at the complexity involved with user research and have a true since of appreciation for it. I congradualate all that have passed this sectin of the UI Design Course and thank all of the instructures for the lectures.
By Victoria T•
Feb 5, 2018
It was great to do some hands-on work with user observation and idea generation in this course. I felt like the work load was fairly heavy, and some projects took me longer than the recommended time, but I also learned a lot about the process.
By Anna S•
Sep 19, 2017
By 科学周•
Oct 24, 2016
this course is very useful and helpful, and it was made very careful, I would like to recommend it to my friends.
By Francisco H•
Nov 26, 2016
I learned many useful lessons that I can apply to my work in designing social programs for partcipants.
By Bricia A R L•
Apr 5, 2021
Es maravilloso porque otorga demasiadas herramientas hacia procesos de investigación.
By Dauda M•
Dec 15, 2017
This session gives you the core fundamentals of research and research preparations
By vivek s•
Jul 23, 2017
I learnt a lot from this course especially from the 100 ideas exercise. Thanks you
By Olga O S•
May 31, 2021
Very much helpful! I was able to related the lectures to my actual work project!
By shakti k•
Sep 14, 2018
this help a lot in solving my question "How to extract meaning from large data?"
By VENKAT J b•
Mar 15, 2021
It took 3 times for me to pass this exams. Good content and learnt many things.