Lija Hogan

Intermittent Lecturer in Information, School of Information, University of Michigan

    Lija has specialized in usability and user needs research, the design and maintenance of large-scale web and mobile sites, and building professional UX teams for over 15 years. Currently, she is a Director of Solutions Consulting at UserTesting and teaches in the School of Information at the University of Michigan. She also teaches in the University of Michigan Micromasters MOOC program. She is a graduate of the University of Michigan (MSI), The University of Chicago (MLA), and the University of Pennsylvania (BA).

    UX Research at Scale: Surveys, Analytics, Online Testing

