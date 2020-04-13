About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 6 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Usability
  • User Experience (UX)
  • User Experience Design (UXD)
  • User Interface
Instructor

Offered by

Georgia Institute of Technology

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Welcome

1 hour to complete
7 readings
1 hour to complete

Overview of User Experience Design

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 15 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Requirement Gathering

1 hour to complete
9 videos (Total 43 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Designing Alternatives

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 16 min)
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Prototyping

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 16 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz

Reviews

