Profile

Dr. Rosa I. Arriaga

Senior Research Scientist

    Bio

    Dr. Arriaga's emphasis is on using psychological theories and methods to address fundamental topics of human computer interaction and social computing. Her research interest is in the area of chronic care management. Recently she has addressed some of the following questions: how software solutions can improve asthma management in children, how crowd sourcing can aid individuals with autism spectrum disorders and their caregiver, and how lab-based technologies can be scaled and deployed to broaden their impact. She also studies the role that theory plays in design. One question she has addressed is whether systems designed with principles of human development and cognition can be effective across different clinical populations simply by altering the content (e.g., from asthma information to diabetes information).

    She received a M.A. and Ph.D. in Developmental Psychology from Harvard University. She joined the faculty at Georgia Tech in 2006 where she is currently a Senior Research Scientist in the School of Interactive Computing. In the 2014-15 academic year she was a visiting scientist at Carnegie Mellon University's Human Computer Interaction Institute and at The Technology for Emerging Market's Group at Microsoft Research India.

    Courses

    Introduction to User Experience Design

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder