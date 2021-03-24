SK
Aug 8, 2021
This course inspired me, before taking this course I have been used some UX Design communities, I have worked in Adobe XD Design. This course explains the right way and UX process. I like this mentor.
NB
Mar 11, 2022
It is a great course for beginners and people transitioning to UX/UI design career from other fields. It gives you a basic knowledge and information what UX design is and how to apply it in real life.
By Tarra W•
Mar 24, 2021
Overall, I think the course was great. A super informative introduction to UX, and it made me excited to keep going and start course 2. My only somewhat negative feedback is not with the information, but of the timing of the last section. I think the sessions on networking and creating the social profiles and portfolios seemed a little premature. This is all so much information and could be so intimidating for those that have zero knowledge in this field. With a design background, I have a website and Linkedin etc, and I hate to be someone that makes a blank profile or account somewhere since it looks unprofessional. Also, paying for a website early with no information on it or work to show could be overwhelming and to me, even with knowledge of making squarespace sites and having social media accounts, I feel like it's a lot to create all these accounts this early on with no work in UX done yet. I'm sure there's a good reason for putting this info out there early on in the course, but that was just my initial thought on everything!
By Hadas G•
Mar 21, 2021
I really liked the course and I would give it a 5 but the only reason I gave it a 4 is because all the designers that were interviewed (linkedin examples, etc.) had design background, either studied it or interned/worked. I am not coming from that background at all so it was hard to relate and also it made wondered if there are people like me with diverse background who are a bit older who got a chance to work at companies like Google. If I were to improve the course I would also bring people from completely different background of design and who might be switching their career at a later stage of life to be more inclusive.
By Neil B•
Mar 27, 2021
The course covers the absolute basics of what UX design is while going into some level of detail about the foundational aspects of the field. While that's great, the video content is gruelingly slow and speaking cadence is extremely unnatural and hard to watch. The content covered is sometimes a little too detailed in some regards, while missing out on key elements that I (just personally, as a practicing UX designer) find to be fundamentally significant and useful. Some of the content is also worded incorrectly or seems to be prepared for a different set of content than what is actually presented, but that's rare. At the end of the course, the certificate you're presented with looks pretty bleh. I would definitely not be proud to hang it on my wall. It reminds me of the shoddy 2-minute graphic jobs that come from online scammers or other people who know little-to-nothing about graphic design, but need to quickly produce some kind of visual artifact to scam some entirely-ignorant party. Overall, I would recommend this to someone who knows nothing about UX design and has a strong passion to begin their journey into the field, but past that, a simple outline of principles and fundamentals along with a few weeks of self-education using easily-obtained online resources and references seems likely to result in broader knowledge and a better skill set, closer to real expectations of the field.
By Minka K•
Apr 8, 2021
I am extremely dissapointed in this course. While it does covers the absolute basics of UX design, you could get the same information just by Googling it (oh the irony). There's not enough real life examples of good and bad UX design and often times the discussion prompts are completely useless because you simply do not have enough knowledge to write about the provided topic.
If this is meant for complete beginners it makes no sense to skip the most basic building blocks of creating an enjoyable UX and go straight to creating a portfolio and finding a job when you don't even know how to do anything yet.
While the videos are short and easy to digest, they get hard to watch after a while. The speaking is unnatural and kinda robotic and can someone tell Michael to blink? It's all I could focus on.
As someone with some knowledge of UX design, graphic design and web, I learned nothing new that could help me advance my career or find a job in that area.
By Jessie E•
Mar 19, 2021
Weeks 1-3 were very informative and helpful and helping me decide that I want to continue learning to become a UX designer. I felt that Week 4 was out of place though. Week 4 talks about building a portfolio and asks you to purchase a domain and make a website. I currently have my own website for my illustration work but I would like to wait to make a website for UX until I have something to show.
By Avishek•
May 14, 2021
This course introduced me to the world of UX Design. It has also encouraged me to go deeper in this field and explore more. Thank you, Google, Coursera, Commonwealth, and the Government of Bangladesh.
By tierra l•
Mar 23, 2021
The information presented in this course was not worth paying for. It was rudimentary at best and nothing you would be capable or proud to put on a resume. It's a gimmick, existing to draw you into a 7 step program which you will continue to pay for, not a 'short course' at all. The advertising should reflect that.
By Nikita Z•
Sep 15, 2021
It was great experience. The speakers were good designers who sharing their vision from the beginning to end. I do it just for few weeks, and I am happy to receive my certificate. Thank you, Googlers!
By Stacey T•
Apr 4, 2021
Very detailed and I was able to go at my own pace. I enjoy the switch between reading and videos with the pop quizzes in the videos too. It kept me engaged the whole time! Can't wait to learn more!
By Melanie S•
Apr 23, 2021
The most useful lessons were around accessibility and design sprints. However, too much emphasis is placed on portfolios and social media before ever showing us how to design anything. Those pieces should come last.
By Victoria M•
Mar 12, 2021
Perfectly informative for someone without the knowledge already, coming from someone with a degree in the field already. Though, creating a portfolio without any work to show would be hard! haha!
By SIVA K•
Aug 9, 2021
By Fábio L•
Mar 22, 2021
The premise of UX Foundations was that we can learn in our own way. But now I see strict deadlines and no tools to customize it.
That is why the system does not meet my needs to reconcile work and personal responsibilities.
I don't think the advertisement was true with what was offered within the course. I was charged, missed deadlines and now I am very dissatisfied with the information.
By OM K•
Aug 19, 2021
Its a great course.
If you are looking to enter UI/UX industry that its a must.
Instructor guides from start, so even if you don't have any knowledge its fine.
All you need is zeal to learn.
By Xavier R•
Mar 15, 2021
I think as someone who looked into UI/UX on their own time before taking any of this course this is too geared towards beginners and information felt like fluff to fill with 2 -5 min videos regurgitating the common sense principles of UX design. I've learned more in one 2hr lecture on UI/UX from a 'GDC' youtube video than this entire course series
By kiran P•
Apr 1, 2021
The (Foundations of UX design) course kind of overview on UX design field. I really like the
content of presentation. I recommended to who wants to learn and explore UX design.
Thank you.
By Phillip L•
Mar 16, 2021
Very clear program focusing on an introduction to the industry and best practices to mapping a path to an entry-level position. Loved how job oriented it was.
By Prashant N•
Mar 19, 2021
This course will give you a overview of what USER EXPERIENCE DESIGN is. You will get to know about definitions of ux to different framework and tools, some deep topic such as inclusive design and equity focused design, about design sprints and finally it will get you started with building your online profile, portfolio as well as joining UX communities. I personally feel that that the WEEK 4 section might be included later on after learning all the complete process and building case studies and hence i reduced one star. The reason behind that is because i am new to UX design and i want a job in it saw within a week just by creating my profile how would i connect with people by just basic knowledge where everyone searches for proper case studies and all. But ok it like a kickstarter section which i have to always come back and look so that whenever i learn the important things in course 2,3,4,5, and 6 i could use the knowledge of this section and put it on.
By Fernanda G G•
Mar 26, 2021
This course is incredible, even having experience as a UX I learned concepts that allowed me to connect many of my experiences, in addition to teaching me to better plan my professional growth.
By Allen P•
Apr 7, 2021
The beginning felt interesting and informative with the introduction to UX design. But the end, especially the part about creating your own portfolio felt like it wasn't needed yet. They could have skimmed over it and save that till the end of the foundation when that's the thing you should focus on, rather than putting it in the first course when there is nothing to show when thinking about creating a portfolio.
By Natalya B•
Mar 12, 2022
By Rishiraj M•
Sep 26, 2021
The course was very comprehensive and easy to understand. The instructors made sure that they are giving the information in a way that won't make me confused. Thank you so much for this great course!
By Sử T T C•
Apr 15, 2021
The course is very interesting and useful to learn with the beginner in UX Field. It helps you know more the terms and definations in UX Field and how a UX Designer do to create a product for users.
By Michael A•
Mar 26, 2021
This course has so much content than It should have had. What could be explained in 1 minute is explained in 4 or something.
By Elena A•
Apr 22, 2021
Huge disappointment! The course is misleadingly called "Foundations of User Experience (UX) Design", but instead it's barely about UX design and mostly about how to prepare for job search. I don't need a job, I need information about UX design. You know how I'd call this course on UX design? "An example of awful user experience", that's how.