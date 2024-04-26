User experience (UX) designers are responsible for the look and feel of a product, usually a website, app, or other digital tool. They collaborate with product managers, UX researchers, and engineers to design a functional, user-friendly experience and increase user satisfaction.

As an entry-level UX designer, you’ll be expected to know the basics of the design process and apply your skills toward mapping user flows, designing wireframes and prototypes, conducting usability studies, and managing and meeting with stakeholders.

Similar roles include UI designer, product designer, UX researcher, and web designer.

Read more about entry-level UX design careers and tips:

Frequently asked questions (FAQ)

Chevron Right How much money does an entry-level UX designer make? ‎ Entry-level UX designers can expect to make an average base salary of $67,855 with 0-1 years of experience, according to Glassdoor*. That number goes up to $75,327 per year with 1-3 years of experience. *Glassdoor. UX Designer Salaries, https://www.glassdoor.com/Salaries/ux-designer-salary-SRCH_KO0,11.htm. Accessed January 31, 2024.‎ Chevron Right How do you become a UX designer? ‎ To become a UX designer, you’ll want to gain skills in developing prototypes, wireframes, and user flows (usually with Figma or Adobe), basic UX research, problem solving, and communication with stakeholders. Many entry-level jobs seek a bachelor’s degree as a requirement, so it might be helpful to earn a degree in a related field or a professional certificate. Then, take on UX design projects, create a portfolio, and apply for entry-level jobs and internships. ‎ Chevron Right Do I need a UX design portfolio? How do I create one? ‎ In short, yes, you do need a portfolio to land your first job in UX design. While it doesn’t need to be fancy, you’ll want to be able to demonstrate that you’ve sought out and contributed to projects with meaningful impact. In your portfolio, make sure to explain that you are an expert in the design thinking process and can improve a product’s usability and aesthetic. ‎