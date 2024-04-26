As an entry-level UX designer, you’ll be applying technical skills in prototyping and wireframing to develop user-friendly products and services. Gain the right skills to get started in this career path.
User experience (UX) designers are responsible for the look and feel of a product, usually a website, app, or other digital tool. They collaborate with product managers, UX researchers, and engineers to design a functional, user-friendly experience and increase user satisfaction.
As an entry-level UX designer, you’ll be expected to know the basics of the design process and apply your skills toward mapping user flows, designing wireframes and prototypes, conducting usability studies, and managing and meeting with stakeholders.
Entry-level UX designers can expect to make an average base salary of $67,855 with 0-1 years of experience, according to Glassdoor*. That number goes up to $75,327 per year with 1-3 years of experience.
To become a UX designer, you’ll want to gain skills in developing prototypes, wireframes, and user flows (usually with Figma or Adobe), basic UX research, problem solving, and communication with stakeholders. Many entry-level jobs seek a bachelor’s degree as a requirement, so it might be helpful to earn a degree in a related field or a professional certificate. Then, take on UX design projects, create a portfolio, and apply for entry-level jobs and internships.
In short, yes, you do need a portfolio to land your first job in UX design. While it doesn’t need to be fancy, you’ll want to be able to demonstrate that you’ve sought out and contributed to projects with meaningful impact. In your portfolio, make sure to explain that you are an expert in the design thinking process and can improve a product’s usability and aesthetic.
Build job-ready skills with a Coursera Plus subscription