Start Your UX Designer Career

As an entry-level UX designer, you’ll be applying technical skills in prototyping and wireframing to develop user-friendly products and services. Gain the right skills to get started in this career path.

[Featured image] A UX designer wearing eyeglasses and a blue shirt draws a wireframe on a whiteboard.
What Does a UX Designer Do?

User experience (UX) is part of every product and service available today. As a UX designer, you’ll get to think about how people interact with products and services. This article shares the basics of becoming a UX designer.

June 27, 2023

[Featured image] Employee working from home holding a baby as they types on their laptop
7 Real UX Designer Resumes and a Template

Here are seven UX designer resumes—from real designers at various stages in their careers—to inspire you, encourage you, and help you learn.

July 8, 2021

A smiling woman with short hair and earrings sits at a table during a UX designer job interview
12 UX Designer Interview Questions and Answers

Feel confident walking into your UX designer interview by preparing for these common questions.

June 4, 2021

[Featured Image] A team leader points at his computer and talks with his coworkers about using artificial intelligence in UX design.

AI in UX design: Tools to improve the design process

UX designers can use AI to improve their processes. Learn more about how UX design can leverage AI to produce delightful designs for users.

February 21, 2024

[Featured image] A UX designer is working on their laptop while in an office.

UX Design Internships: A Guide

Learn about UX design internships to find out if you want to pursue one. Discover what duties you'll have, what qualifications you'll need, how an internship can benefit you, and more.

December 28, 2023

[Featured image] A team of UX designers work on app wireframes at a table in a brightly lit office.

What Degree Do I Need to Become a UX Designer?

Set yourself up for success in UX with the right degree or certification.

June 24, 2021

User experience (UX) designers are responsible for the look and feel of a product, usually a website, app, or other digital tool. They collaborate with product managers, UX researchers, and engineers to design a functional, user-friendly experience and increase user satisfaction.

As an entry-level UX designer, you’ll be expected to know the basics of the design process and apply your skills toward mapping user flows, designing wireframes and prototypes, conducting usability studies, and managing and meeting with stakeholders. 

Similar roles include UI designer, product designer, UX researcher, and web designer.

