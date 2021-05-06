UX Design vs. Graphic Design: Choosing the Right Career Path

What's the difference between a UX designer and a graphic designer? Learn what sets these roles apart and how you can transition between them.
User experience design (UX design) and graphic design—these two design-centric job titles may sound similar, but they actually perform distinct tasks using different skill sets within the product development process. While graphic designers focus on visual elements, UX designers focus on the complete interaction between a user and a product.
In this article, we’ll go over the difference between UX designers and graphic designers, clarify some other design roles, and discuss how you can make the transition from graphic design to UX.
Read more: What Does a UX Designer Do?
Browse some job boards, and you’ll likely see several different roles that include the word “designer.” To confuse matters further, some hiring managers use some of these terms interchangeably. But each typically has a specific role to play in the product development process. Let’s take a quick look at four common design roles.
Graphic designer: Graphic designers use color, shapes, images, and fonts to create visual content for both print and digital media. These designs often serve as static, non-interactive layouts—logos, product packaging, advertisements, signage, brochures, or displays—used to communicate with customers.
Visual designer: Visual designers typically focus on designing a product or brand identity that spans multiple platforms and customer touchpoints.
UI designer: Where graphic designers create static visual content, user interface (UI) designers create interactive visual content. This includes the graphical elements of apps, websites, and electronic devices that users interact with.
UX designer: UX designers focus on the entire interaction between a user and a product, including how that experience made them feel. This type of design goes beyond the visual to include information architecture and product prototyping.
One of the biggest differences between graphic design and UX design is the scope. Graphic designers focus on visual elements. UX designers take a broader perspective by focusing on the entire interaction between a user and a product. Graphic design is often just one part of the bigger user experience.
There are other differences as well. Let’s take a look at a few of them.
|Graphic designer
|UX designer
|Designs visual elements
|Designs interactions
|Brand-centric
|User-centric
|Specialized role
|Multidisciplinary role
|Skills include creativity, typography, color theory, computer-aided design
|Skills include empathy, user research, wireframing, prototyping, information architecture
|Popular tools include Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator, Procreate, Pixlr
|Popular tools include Balsamiq, Adobe XD, Figma, Sketch
|May have a bachelor’s degree in graphic design
|May have a bachelor’s degree in human-computer interaction, computer science, psychology, or design
|$48,541 average salary (US) [1]
|$77,200 average salary (US) [2]
Graphic designers design visual elements. UX designers design interactions. The former might involve a specialized set of design-related skills, like color theory, typography, and computer-aided design. The latter involves a multidisciplinary set of skills that includes not only design, but user research, information architecture, wireframing, and prototyping.
Graphic designers use visual elements to communicate a brand message. Therefore, their focus will often be on staying true to a brand identity. UX designers advocate for the user, making sure a product meets user needs in a way that is accessible, intuitive, and enjoyable.
With such different focuses, UX and graphic designers often spend their time on different elements of the product development process.
Day-to-day tasks for a graphic designer might include:
Collaborating with clients and art directors
Creating logos, images, and illustrations
Choosing colors, images, and fonts for layouts
Using digital illustration tools and photo editing software
Day-to-day tasks for a UX designer might include:
Identifying user needs, goals, behaviors, and pain points through user research
Creating user personas and user journey maps
Designing site maps, wireframes, and prototypes
Validating designs through user testing and iterating with new features or fixes
Collaborating with product designers, developers, UI designers, and stakeholders
The tools and software UX and graphic designers use to complete their tasks also differ.
Graphic designers might use pen and paper, a tablet and stylus, or a computer at different stages of the design process. While particular software choices differ from designer to designer and company to company, many will use illustration apps, photo editing software, graphic vector editor, and layout editing software.
A UX designer might use a variety of tools for different tasks. There are tools specifically for low and high-fidelity prototyping, flowcharting, building questionnaires and surveys, wireframing, and usability testing.
How much you earn as a graphic or UX designer will depend on a number of factors, including your location, education, amount of experience, and industry. But in general, UX designers tend to draw a bigger salary than graphic designers. Here’s a look at how three different sources report average or median salaries in the US.
|US Bureau of Labor Statistics
|Glassdoor (US)
|PayScale (US)
|Graphic designer salary
|$53,380 median salary (2020)
|$48,537 average salary (2021)
|$46,162 average salary (2021)
|UX designer salary
|$77,200 median salary (2020)
|$102,056 average salary (2021)
|$74,522 average salary (2021)
UX designers and graphic designers might come from different educational backgrounds as well. Graphic design jobs often require a bachelor’s degree in graphic design or a related field.
Since UX is a relatively new field, you won’t find as many established degree programs in UX specifically. Instead, UX designers might get their degree in computer science, human-computer interaction, psychology, or design.
As the field of UX continues to grow and evolve, some universities are taking notice and offering new programs in user experience. These might take various titles, like:
Interaction design
Digital technologies
Communication design
Product design
Multimedia design
Interested in earning your bachelor’s degree in UX? The Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from the University of London lets you specialize in user experience.
If you have a passion for creativity and technology, a design career could be a good fit. Which type of design will depend on your unique skills and interests. If you’re visually-oriented and could spend hours manipulating color palettes and fonts to make a graphic look just right, graphic design work might be for you. If you’re interested in human psychology and love investigating a problem through research and data, then consider a move to UX.
If you have some experience in graphic design, there are some compelling reasons to consider shifting into UX. Demand for graphic designers is projected to decline by four percent over the next decade [3], according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The demand for UX designers is slated to grow by eight percent—that’s much faster than average [4]. UX designers also draw a larger salary on average.
So how do you make the transition? Luckily, many of the visual design skills you’ve developed in the world of graphic design will transfer into user experience. Good aesthetics have an impact on UX. An Open University study in 2005 found that we perceive visually pleasing things as more usable, even when there is no correlation between attractiveness and performance [5].
That means you can focus on building out your skills in some other areas of UX design, including:
User research: A big part of the UX designer’s job is understanding what users need and how a product can best meet those needs. This requires user research.
Information architecture: In UX, function often trumps form. It’s great if something looks good, but that means little if it doesn’t work. Learning best practices for information architecture can empower you to structure content on websites and apps that is intuitive to the user and makes every click count.
Testing and iteration: In graphic design, once something looks right, your job is likely done. UX involves a more iterative process, where you design something, build it, test it with real users, then return to the design process to revise.
If you’re ready to make the shift to a career in UX, enroll for free in the Google UX Design Professional Certificate on Coursera. This program helps you build job-ready skills in less than six months—no experience or degree required. You’ll walk through the design process with UX professionals from Google and complete three end-to-end projects for your portfolio—a website, a mobile app, and a cross-platform experience. Get started with a seven-day free trial.
Not necessarily, but having a basic understanding of code, such as HTML, CSS, and Javascript, helps you communicate with developers.
Neither is better than the other, but one may be a better fit for your skills. Studies show that UX designers tend to earn higher salaries than graphic designers. But if you enjoy using design programs to develop beautiful logos and typography, then you may be better suited for graphic design. Both are great careers to pursue.
Human-centered design is a creative approach to problem solving where teams or individuals design innovative solutions, such as products, services, systems, and experiences, that address the core needs of the people who experience a specific problem. Also known as design thinking, this is a common philosophy in UX design.
Yes, it is advised for both UX designers and graphic designers to have a portfolio to show off your work to potential employers. If you are just starting out, it's less important to have your portfolio hosted on a fancy website, and more critical that you can show that you have the appropriate skills. Hiring managers often want to see that you understand user research, wireframes, user flows, personas, prototypes, customer journey maps, user testing, and analytics tools.
Check out these UX design portfolios for inspiration.
1. Glassdoor. "Graphic Designer Salaries, https://www.glassdoor.com/Salaries/graphic-designer-salary-SRCH_KO0,16.htm." Accessed May 5, 2021.
2. US Bureau of Labor Statistics. "Web Developers and Digital Designers, https://www.bls.gov/ooh/computer-and-information-technology/web-developers.htm." Accessed May 5, 2021.
3. US Bureau of Labor Statistics. "Graphic Designers, https://www.bls.gov/ooh/arts-and-design/graphic-designers.htm." Accessed May 5, 2021.
4. US BLS. "Web Developers and Digital Designers."
5. The Open University. "Do “attractive things work better”? An exploration of search tool visualisations, https://core.ac.uk/download/pdf/82971727.pdf." Accessed May 5, 2021.
This content has been made available for informational purposes only. Learners are advised to conduct additional research to ensure that courses and other credentials pursued meet their personal, professional, and financial goals.