What Does a Graphic Designer Do? (and How Do I Become One?)

A graphic designer creates visuals for all kinds of projects, from websites to print ads. Learn about skills, salary, requirements, and why you should consider a career in this field.
Combining art and technology, graphic designers use a variety of design elements to create distinctive visuals for clients and companies. A graphic designer can work with print or digital media, and designs can be accomplished by hand or using computer software. Staying on top of cutting-edge technology and design trends make working in this evolving industry an exciting and challenging career choice.
Graphic design is a form of communication that uses colors, shapes, images, and words to create visual content that surrounds us in many forms—namely, print and digital media. Effective designs communicate information in a way that inspires and informs consumers, making it a critical element for any business' success.
Graphic designers create images and layouts for some of the following:
Company brand identity (logos, typography, and color palettes)
User interfaces on apps and websites
Books, magazines, newspapers, and other publications
Product packaging
Advertisements and commercials
Signage for stores, transportation, stadiums, and event spaces
Video games
A graphic designer creates useful, meaningful, and functional visuals using various means of technology. The work depends largely on a client's or company's needs, but general designer responsibilities may include: developing visual assets to support a marketing campaign, designing a graphic overlay for social media posts, formalizing the layout for a print ad, and retouching photos for digital signage.
Since graphic designers can work in many settings, your tasks and responsibilities may vary. You may work in-house at a company or agency, or at home as a freelancer. Graphic designers often work in:
Ad agencies
Web design firms
Marketing firms
Print and online publishers
Online and brick-and-mortar retailers
Non-profit organizations
If you’re naturally creative and have a good eye for visually compelling design, a career in graphic design may suit you well. Nurture your talent as a graphic designer by spending time building a few key skills.
Audience targeting helps you identify and analyze who the design is intended to appeal to and why.
Color theory is a series of rules and guidelines you’ll apply to your work to create aesthetically pleasing visuals. This involves choosing an appropriate color palette for a project and understanding how people perceive color in various situations.
Communication skills help you communicate, actively listen, problem-solve, and understand what clients and other stakeholders need when collaborating on a project.
Computer-aided design (CAD) software help you create complex two- and three-dimensional designs. Some of the computer software programs used in graphic design include Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, InDesign, Dreamweaver, Paintshop Pro, and Corel Graphics Suite.
Computerized sketching gives you creative flexibility that sketching and coloring by hand cannot offer. Sketching software also allows you to quickly implement changes to a design.
Layout helps you to effectively manipulate the visual space of a print page or screen to attract readers or visitors.
Typeface design helps you tell appropriate, pleasing, and easy-to-read stories by using the right categories of font and typeface.
Website development gives you the knowledge to design on various content management platforms. Although it may not always be necessary, an understanding of multiple programming languages, such as HTML and CSS, can also go far.
When you pursue a career in graphic design, you get to flex your creative skills and put them to use while you learn and implement new technologies in your work. If you want to have a critical hand in shaping how a company, brand, or product comes across to the world, it’s worth pursuing a career in graphic design.
According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the median annual salary for graphic designers is $53,380 as of 2020, or $25.66 per hour [1]. Those working in advertising and public relations tended to earn on the higher end of the pay scale.
As with many creative fields, the job outlook for graphic designers is highly competitive. The BLS predicts that there will be a 3-percent increase in the need for graphic designers from 2020 to 2030. This is slower-than-average growth due in part to the decline in design jobs at newspapers, magazines, and traditional print publishing companies, balanced by in increase in the digital presence of companies. Demand for online design is projected to increase, according to market research company IBISWorld [2].
Many graphic designers have a bachelor’s degree in graphic design or a related field. Earning a degree not only helps you build foundational skills for a career, it also gives you opportunities to begin building a portfolio of work to show potential employers.
Look for programs accredited by the National Association of Schools of Art and Design. Coursework in these programs generally includes principles of design, computerized design, printing techniques, studio art, and website design.
While enrolled in a design program, there are some things you can do to make yourself more competitive when you’re job hunting for a graphic design position.
Consider an internship that will allow you to work with more experienced designers in a real-world setting.
Volunteer your design skills to local charitable organizations.
Pursue certification in popular graphic design products like Adobe.
Join a design organization. Membership often comes with access to networking and professional development opportunities. You can join the American Institute of Graphic Arts (AIGA) as a student.
Being a graphic designer can open up doors to numerous careers and industries. Within a design department at a company, you may be able to advance into managerial positions, like creative director or project manager. Many people who have started as graphic designers have also expanded into new and exciting fields, such as augmented reality and virtual reality, where visuals are used for interactive experiences.
Choosing a career as a graphic designer empowers you to use your creativity to help companies get their messages across to their customers.
Below is a list of terms you’ll encounter throughout a career as a graphic designer.
CMYK: A color model typically used in print visuals that stands for the four colors used in ink plates: cyan, magenta, yellow, and key (black)
Hex code: A six-digit HTML code that represents a color used in a computer design program
Infographic: A visual representation of data designed to present information clearly and efficiently
JPEG: A format for compressing graphic image files
Mood board: A collection of images and texts that communicates a project or brand’s overall aesthetic messaging
PPI: Pixels per inch, an important term that measures the density of pixels on the screens of various devices to determine resolution
Resolution: The amount of detail an image or digital display can show measured in dots per inch (printed image) or pixels per inch (digital image)
Typography: The manipulation of the style and appearance of printed or digital matter so it is legible, readable, appropriate, and aesthetically pleasing
User interface (UI) design: The design of interfaces in software, apps, websites, or computer devices to maximize their usability
Vector image: A graphic file built by points on a grid that can be adjusted without losing resolution
Illustrators must know how to draw, but graphic designers do not. Instead, graphic designers must have a strong sensibility about color, typography, and layout, so they can unite various elements in a visually appealing way.
Graphic designers do not need to know how to use a programming language, but it often helps to know HTML or CSS, which are used to build and design web pages.
Graphic design is not hard, but it does require being creative as well as a firm understanding of design-based programs like Adobe Illustrator, InDesign, and more.
