Learn more about the skills and certifications you need for a career in UX/UI, graphic design, virtual reality, the metaverse, and more.

11 UX Certifications and Bootcamps for All Skill Levels

Enrolling in a certification or bootcamp can help you build or strengthen in-demand UX design skills and experience.

February 22, 2021

Graphic Design Jobs: 2024 Guide

This article explores the many different career opportunities in the graphic design field for those who enjoy art, technology, and communication. Learn more about being a graphic designer, including the salary and job outlook for graphic design jobs.

June 8, 2022

What Is Digital Design? Types, Careers, and How to Get Started

Ready to add digital design to your workflow? Explore below the different types of digital design, areas of specialization, and how to get started.

December 13, 2022

What Does a UX Project Manager Do?

Learn about what a UX project manager does, as well as necessary skills and responsibilities, salary and job outlook, and how to get started in this career.

April 15, 2024

Guide to User Interviews 2024

Find out more about user interviews and why they're important. Learn who conducts them and why, the different types, and useful user interview tips.

April 11, 2024

How to Become a Graphic Designer without a Degree

Although a degree can help you get a job as a graphic designer, it’s not an absolute requirement. Discover how to become a graphic designer without a degree.

April 8, 2024

What Is Extended Reality (XR)?

Discover the origins and applications of extended reality (XR), along with details about who uses it and how you might be able to start a career in XR.

April 5, 2024

What Is a UX Data Analyst?

Explore a UX data analyst's work duties, skills, and employment prospects.

April 5, 2024

Augmented Reality vs. Virtual Reality: What’s the Difference?

Learn the difference between AR and VR and the implementation of each technology.

March 27, 2024

What Is a 3D Artist?

Understand the role of a 3D artist, the skills and education you need to become one, and the salary and job outlook you can expect.

March 13, 2024

What is VR?

Virtual reality (VR) has many uses, from gaming and education to training and simulations. Learn more about this technology, types of VR, and details you need to know if you want to pursue a career in virtual reality.

March 6, 2024

What Is the Attention Economy?

The attention economy refers to the marketing and branding strategies companies use to capture your attention in an effort to maintain profitability.

February 27, 2024

What Is Human Factors?

Human factors, the intersection of psychology and engineering, plays a vital role in crafting user-friendly technology, forming an essential component of the user design process.

February 26, 2024

AI in UX design: Tools to improve the design process

UX designers can use AI to improve their processes. Learn more about how UX design can leverage AI to produce delightful designs for users.

February 21, 2024

Blockchain Certification: Which To Choose?

Blockchain technology has radiated into multiple sectors. Learn more about blockchain certification and how to prepare for a career in this field.

February 15, 2024

