Programming for Designers Specialization
University of Michigan

Programming for Designers Specialization

Develop a foundation in Computational Design. Explore Creative Coding with Python

Taught in English

Jose Sanchez

Instructor: Jose Sanchez

Specialization - 3 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
Beginner level

Recommended experience

4 months at 4 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Learn the fundamentals of Python programming, including essential coding techniques

  • Engage in computational design thinking to approach design problems with a mindset that leverages computational strategy and problem-solving

  • Understand how to develop custom algorithms that can generate a range of design solutions against complex requirements, constraints, and objectives

  • Demonstrate the application of computational methods in design-related disciplines using a variety of computational tools

Skills you'll gain

Recently updated!

April 2024

Specialization - 3 course series

Python Fundamentals for Designers

Course 126 hours

What you'll learn

  • Learn how Python can be applied to design projects

  • Execute simple Python scripts to draw geometric forms like lines, rectangles, and ellipses

  • Learn to use Python’s object-oriented programming to create basic shapes and designs

Skills you'll gain

Category: Python Programming
Category: computational thinking
Category: Processing (Programming environment)
Category: programming graphics

Data Structures for Designers Using Python

Course 226 hours

What you'll learn

  • Learn to use Python data structures to create intricate designs

  • Use object-oriented programming to simulate complex behaviors and relationships in design composition

  • Use Python to create dynamic motions and transformations in digital artwork

Skills you'll gain

Category: Python Programming
Category: Processing (Programming environment)
Category: Data Structures

Creative Coding for Designers Using Python

Course 327 hours

What you'll learn

  • Create particle systems in Python to form dynamic visual patterns

  • Create vector fields in Processing using indexes and Perlin Noise remapping to create flowing patterns

  • Apply algorithms to perform procedural generation to craft intricate tile-based patterns with customizable textures

Skills you'll gain

Category: Python Programming
Category: Processing (Programming environment)
Category: Computational Design
Category: Object Oriented Programming (OOP)

Instructor

Jose Sanchez
University of Michigan
Offered by

University of Michigan

