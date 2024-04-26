What Does a Front-End Developer Do?
A front-end developer builds the front-end portion of websites and web applications—the part users see and interact with.
December 13, 2021
Article
As an entry-level front-end developer, you’ll be creating websites and applications with web languages that enable people to interact with it seamlessly. Get started in this career path by building the right skills.
A front-end developer builds the front-end portion of websites and web applications—the part users see and interact with.
December 13, 2021
Article
If you’re interested in becoming a front-end developer, learn about the technical and workplace skills used in this career to be successful. This article covers the responsibilities of a front-end developer and how you can grow your skill set.
November 29, 2023
Article
A front-end developer designs and creates the user-facing side of software, websites, applications, or other projects that require coding. Learn the average front-end developer salary and how different factors can how much you can earn.
November 29, 2023
Article
Browse FAQ and learn about popular web developer certifications and certificates with this article.
November 10, 2023
Article
A front-end developer designs and creates the user-facing side of software, websites, applications, or other projects that require coding. Learn the average front-end developer salary and how different factors can how much you can earn.
November 29, 2023
Article
Learn the basics of front-end development
Learn the difference between a computer programmer and a software developer, two technical jobs with different focuses. Explore programmer vs. developer jobs.
September 9, 2022
Article
Web designers create a website’s look and feel, and web developers create the code to make it work. Site designers and site developers often work together, but their job functions are different.
April 5, 2022
Article
You can become a web developer by teaching yourself, taking courses, getting certifications, or earning a degree. Learn more about becoming a web developer and how to take the next steps.
March 31, 2022
Article
Learn how to become a software developer with expert tips, recommendations, and breakdowns of degrees, certifications, and more.
March 31, 2022
Article
How do software developer duties differ from those of software engineers? Explore which career path is best suited for your interests and learn how to get started.
March 31, 2022
Article
There are three primary types of software development: front-end, back-end, and full-stack. Compare and contrast them in this guide.
March 30, 2022
Article
A full-stack developer helps build and maintain both the front-end and the back-end of a website. Learn about full-stack developer skills, salary, and how you can become one.
December 8, 2021
Article
Interested in becoming a software developer? Use this guide to find out what they earn, how long it takes, and compare and contrast responsibilities with related roles.
October 13, 2021
Article
Prepare for your upcoming front-end developer interview by exploring questions you may be asked and building interview skills.
January 17, 2023
Article
Learn the difference between a computer programmer and a software developer, two technical jobs with different focuses. Explore programmer vs. developer jobs.
September 9, 2022
Article
Web designers create a website’s look and feel, and web developers create the code to make it work. Site designers and site developers often work together, but their job functions are different.
April 5, 2022
Article
You can become a web developer by teaching yourself, taking courses, getting certifications, or earning a degree. Learn more about becoming a web developer and how to take the next steps.
March 31, 2022
Article
Learn how to become a software developer with expert tips, recommendations, and breakdowns of degrees, certifications, and more.
March 31, 2022
Article
How do software developer duties differ from those of software engineers? Explore which career path is best suited for your interests and learn how to get started.
March 31, 2022
Article
There are three primary types of software development: front-end, back-end, and full-stack. Compare and contrast them in this guide.
March 30, 2022
Article
A full-stack developer helps build and maintain both the front-end and the back-end of a website. Learn about full-stack developer skills, salary, and how you can become one.
December 8, 2021
Article
Interested in becoming a software developer? Use this guide to find out what they earn, how long it takes, and compare and contrast responsibilities with related roles.
October 13, 2021
Article
Front-end developers create websites and applications using web languages like HTML, CSS, and JavaScript—it’s what people see when they first access and interact with the site or app. These software developers design the user interface (UI), ensuring it’s visually pleasing, functional, and intuitive.
As an entry-level front-end developer, you’re expected to know the basics of web languages to craft how users navigate the site or app. You need to have strong skills in attention to detail, problem-solving, collaboration, and communication, in addition to technical skills.
Similar roles include UI designer, full-stack developer, software developer, web developer, and UX designer.
Here is some career guidance for entry-level front-end developers:
Front-End vs. Back-End Developer: Understanding the Differences
8 Front-end Developer Interview Questions + How to Answer Them
Entry-level front-end developer can expect to make an average base salary of $66,115 with 0-1 years of experience, according to Glassdoor. That number goes up to $74,386 per year with 1-3 years of experience. Glassdoor. “Front End Developer Salaries, https://www.glassdoor.com/Salaries/front-end-developer-salary-SRCH_KO0,19.htm.” Accessed February 1, 2024.
Front-end development is the design and programming of websites, applications, and other software tools that people interact with. Back-end development, on the other hand, creates the logic and frameworks that enable the front-end to work properly, by working with databases, servers, and application programming interfaces (APIs) to integrate the processes in a functioning structure.
To become a front-end developer, you’ll want to build your skills in the three web languages HTML, CSS, and JavaScript. You’ll also want to develop a basic understanding of SQL and NoSQL, frameworks, and responsive design. Beyond the technical skills, problem solving, creativity, and communication are useful to have. Many entry-level roles seek candidates with bachelor’s degrees, so consider earning a degree in computer science, or pursue a professional certificate to gain job-specific skills, before applying to entry-level positions.