Start Your Front-End Developer Career

As an entry-level front-end developer, you’ll be creating websites and applications with web languages that enable people to interact with it seamlessly. Get started in this career path by building the right skills.

[Featured image] A front-end developer sits on a floor mat working on his laptop to build a website.
What Does a Front-End Developer Do?

A front-end developer builds the front-end portion of websites and web applications—the part users see and interact with.

December 13, 2021

[Featured image] A front-end developer is in an office working on their laptop with earbuds on.
What Skills Should a Front-End Developer Have?

If you’re interested in becoming a front-end developer, learn about the technical and workplace skills used in this career to be successful. This article covers the responsibilities of a front-end developer and how you can grow your skill set.

November 29, 2023

[Featured image] A developer in a light brown shirt sits at a desk learning a front-end programming language on a computer monitor connected to a laptop and tablet.
8 Front-End Languages to Learn

Learning front-end languages like JavaScript, HTML, and CSS opens the door to various career opportunities. Learn more with this guide.

February 10, 2023

[Featured image] Two front-end developers are working together while looking at a desktop.

Front-End Developer Salary: Your 2024 Guide

A front-end developer designs and creates the user-facing side of software, websites, applications, or other projects that require coding. Learn the average front-end developer salary and how different factors can how much you can earn.

November 29, 2023

[Featured Image] A web developer reviews study materials on a laptop and monitor in their home office ahead of a certification exam.

Web Developer Certification: Is it Worth It? (+ How to Choose)

Browse FAQ and learn about popular web developer certifications and certificates with this article.

November 10, 2023

[Featured Image] A front-end developer in a white blouse sits at a large table near windows and preps responses to interview questions.

10 Front-end Developer Interview Questions (+ Answers): 2024

Prepare for your upcoming front-end developer interview by exploring questions you may be asked and building interview skills.

January 17, 2023

Learn the basics of front-end development

[Featured Image] A female, wearing a gray top and white headphones, sits in front of two desktop computers.

Programmer vs. Developer: Job Roles, Differences, Salaries

Learn the difference between a computer programmer and a software developer, two technical jobs with different focuses. Explore programmer vs. developer jobs.

September 9, 2022

[Featured image] Woman working on a website

Web Designer vs. Web Developer: How the Jobs Differ

Web designers create a website’s look and feel, and web developers create the code to make it work. Site designers and site developers often work together, but their job functions are different.

April 5, 2022

[Featured Image] A man works on a desktop computer.

How to Become a Web Developer

You can become a web developer by teaching yourself, taking courses, getting certifications, or earning a degree. Learn more about becoming a web developer and how to take the next steps.

March 31, 2022

[Featured Image] A woman wearing headphones works on a desktop computer.

How to Become a Software Developer (With or Without a Degree)

Learn how to become a software developer with expert tips, recommendations, and breakdowns of degrees, certifications, and more.

March 31, 2022

[Featured Image] A man works on a laptop computer in an office.

Software Developer vs. Software Engineer: Differences + More

How do software developer duties differ from those of software engineers? Explore which career path is best suited for your interests and learn how to get started.

March 31, 2022

[Feature Image] A man works at a desktop computer.

Front-End vs. Back-End Developer: Understanding the Differences

There are three primary types of software development: front-end, back-end, and full-stack. Compare and contrast them in this guide.

March 30, 2022

[Featured image] A full-stack developer wearing a blue and red-striped sweater sits at a wooden desk in a home office working on a desktop computer.

What Is a Full-Stack Developer?

A full-stack developer helps build and maintain both the front-end and the back-end of a website. Learn about full-stack developer skills, salary, and how you can become one.

December 8, 2021

[Featured image] A software developer is wearing headphones and working on her laptop from home.

What Does a Software Developer Do? Career Overview + Outlook

Interested in becoming a software developer? Use this guide to find out what they earn, how long it takes, and compare and contrast responsibilities with related roles.

October 13, 2021

[Featured image] A web designer is at the office working.

What Does a Web Developer Do (and How Do I Become One)?

Web developers build websites and ensure they perform reliably and efficiently. Learn more about this critical role in the tech industry and how to get started.

September 29, 2021

Front-end developers create websites and applications using web languages like HTML, CSS, and JavaScript—it’s what people see when they first access and interact with the site or app. These software developers design the user interface (UI), ensuring it’s visually pleasing, functional, and intuitive.

As an entry-level front-end developer, you’re expected to know the basics of web languages to craft how users navigate the site or app. You need to have strong skills in attention to detail, problem-solving, collaboration, and communication, in addition to technical skills.

Similar roles include UI designer, full-stack developer, software developer, web developer, and UX designer.

Here is some career guidance for entry-level front-end developers:

Frequently asked questions (FAQ)

