Front-end developers create websites and applications using web languages like HTML, CSS, and JavaScript—it’s what people see when they first access and interact with the site or app. These software developers design the user interface (UI), ensuring it’s visually pleasing, functional, and intuitive.

As an entry-level front-end developer, you’re expected to know the basics of web languages to craft how users navigate the site or app. You need to have strong skills in attention to detail, problem-solving, collaboration, and communication, in addition to technical skills.

Similar roles include UI designer, full-stack developer, software developer, web developer, and UX designer.

Here is some career guidance for entry-level front-end developers:

Frequently asked questions (FAQ)

Chevron Right How much money does an entry-level front-end developer make? ‎ Entry-level front-end developer can expect to make an average base salary of $66,115 with 0-1 years of experience, according to Glassdoor. That number goes up to $74,386 per year with 1-3 years of experience. Glassdoor. “Front End Developer Salaries, https://www.glassdoor.com/Salaries/front-end-developer-salary-SRCH_KO0,19.htm.” Accessed February 1, 2024. ‎ Chevron Right What is front-end development? ‎ Front-end development is the design and programming of websites, applications, and other software tools that people interact with. Back-end development, on the other hand, creates the logic and frameworks that enable the front-end to work properly, by working with databases, servers, and application programming interfaces (APIs) to integrate the processes in a functioning structure. ‎ Chevron Right How do you become a front-end developer? ‎ To become a front-end developer, you’ll want to build your skills in the three web languages HTML, CSS, and JavaScript. You’ll also want to develop a basic understanding of SQL and NoSQL, frameworks, and responsive design. Beyond the technical skills, problem solving, creativity, and communication are useful to have. Many entry-level roles seek candidates with bachelor’s degrees, so consider earning a degree in computer science, or pursue a professional certificate to gain job-specific skills, before applying to entry-level positions. ‎