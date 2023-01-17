8 Front-end Developer Interview Questions + How to Answer Them

Prepare for your upcoming front-end developer interview by exploring questions you may be asked and building interview skills.
An upcoming interview for a front-end developer position can be an exciting opportunity to explore your career potential and create web experiences that delight and engage users. According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), web developer and digital designer jobs are expected to grow 23 percent by 2031, which is faster than average across all occupations [1].
As the field of front-end development grows, there are some important skills that employers are looking for in job candidates. ZipRecruiter’s Career Keyword Mapper indicates that the top skills mentioned in relevant job descriptions include front-end design, JavaScript, HTML, and user interface (UI) design [2].
specialization
Build Your Skills in JavaScript and jQuery. Start a journey to using JavaScript to become a programmer.
4.7
(529 ratings)
22,563 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 4 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
web interactivty, Jquery, Data Manipulation, JavaScript, animations
You may be wondering what to expect for your upcoming interview, including the questions you’ll need to answer. Based on hiring advice from LinkedIn and Indeed, interviewers are designing questions to find out information such as:
The technical skills you bring to the position
The impact of your previous work on companies you’ve worked for, from increasing revenue to satisfying customers’ requirements
Your ability to accept feedback on a project and collaborate with stakeholders
Your commitment to improving your skills
Continue reading to explore eight interview questions for front-end developers and how to prepare for your interview experience.
While there are many possible questions an interviewer can ask you, we’ll focus on questions that encourage you to think critically about your front-end development experience and your potential in the role you’re applying for. The list combines behavioral questions, which employers ask to learn more about your prior experience, and situational questions, which interviewers ask to estimate how you’ll fare in workplace scenarios you might encounter on the job. For each question, we offer insights into what employers are trying to find out and recommendations on how to form your answers.
Tip: Use the STAR method—Situation, Task, Action, Result—to formulate answers to behavioral and situational interview questions.
Interviewers ask this to discover how well you can spot opportunities to improve a website and verbalize your ideas.
Prepare your answer by reviewing the company’s website in advance. Make a list of possible optimizations that you, as a front-end developer, could help to implement. Be ready to explain what impact these optimizations could have on the company’s business goals and site visitors’ experiences.
Interviewers ask this to better understand your technical skills and approaches to making sites impactful.
Prepare your answer by reviewing your past or ongoing web development projects as a front-end developer. What measures did you take to improve performance? How can you quantify the results? Be sure to cover topics like decreasing page load time, removing redundancies in your code, reducing file sizes, compressing content, minimizing page load requests, etc.
Interviewers ask this to gauge your experience with and understanding of the role of UX/UI design in front-end development.
Prepare your answer by reviewing past and ongoing web development projects as a front-end developer. What measures did you take to ensure site visitors have a rewarding experience? How can you quantify the results? Be sure to cover topics like responsive design, conducting user research, designing functional page layouts, and collaborating with UX/UI designers.
Read more: What Is a Wireframe? + How to Create One
Interviewers ask this to learn more about your web development passions, the motivations behind your involvement in this profession, and the diversity of your experience. They may also want to gauge how your preferences align with the projects you’d be completing if hired.
Prepare your answer by identifying your favorite projects, the steps you took to complete them, what you learned, and the purpose behind them. Why do these types of projects stand out in your mind over others? Examples of project types might include full websites, portfolios, and music players using JavaScript.
Interviewers ask this to discover how websites come to life as a result of your creativity and technical skills.
Prepare your answer by reflecting on recent projects that you are particularly proud of and mapping out the steps you took to complete them. What steps do you find essential to the success of a project? How did you develop and fine-tune this workflow?
Interviewers ask this to get a sense of your professional resilience and determination.
Prepare your answer by reflecting on the difficult challenges and the steps you took to overcome them. What resources did you gather? Whose support did you enlist? What methods and approaches did you try, and which one was successful? What can you now do as a result of overcoming this challenge?
Interviewers ask this to gauge your commitment to continuing your front-end development education and applying your learnings to the position you’re applying for.
Prepare your answer by reviewing courses, certifications, boot camps, and other educational experiences you’ve completed. How have you used the knowledge and skills you gained in each one to create better websites? What ideas do you have for using these skills in the job you seek? You might also research various front-end developer news sources, influencers, blogs, podcasts, and schools to find additional resources to advance your skills. Examples include freeCodeCamp, Egghead, Codecademy, W3Schools, and front-endHappy Hour.
Interviewers ask this to discover your current educational priorities and how they might enhance your job performance.
Prepare your answer by researching trends in front-end development and reflecting on your long-term career goals. When you’ve identified the trend, technique, software, or method you want to prioritize, write down your rationale. What do you want to create as a result of mastering it? Examples include progressive web applications, server-side rendering, flexible design systems, and CSS data structures.
Now that you’ve anticipated some questions an interviewer may ask you, you may also be wondering how to prepare for the interview. Use the following tips and best practices to get the most out of your interview.
In addition to the critical thinking questions we’ve explored in this article, you’ll need to prepare to answer other types of questions. Some might be introductory and thus posed at the beginning of the interview as “icebreakers,” giving you and the interviewer a chance to build rapport before launching a more pointed discussion of your qualifications. Common questions of this type include: “Tell me about yourself” and “What inspired you to apply for this position?”
Front-end interviews tend to include a series of technical questions designed to test your knowledge and skills in front-end development. To prepare, review, and refresh your knowledge of priority topics like:
Internet protocols, HTTP, APIs, and other core internet technologies
JavaScript, CSS, HTML, and other programming languages
User-centered design and responsive interfaces
A common component of front-end developer interviews is a live demonstration of your coding skills. Employers want to get a sense of the value a candidate can offer the company by presenting a coding challenge for the candidate to address on the spot.
Prepare by practicing common coding challenges for front-end developers, such as designing a sign-up form, creating an e-commerce order summary webpage, cloning an existing website, and creating a bar graph from scratch.
For more ideas on preparing for the technical and coding portions of a front-end developer interview, take the Coding Interview Preparation course from the Meta Front-End Developer Professional Certificate Program.
Having baseline interviewing skills can be a confidence booster during any conversation with a potential employer. Practice the following skills before your upcoming front-end developer interview and commit to honing them as you advance in your career:
Researching the company to become familiar with its mission statement, values, target audience, product offerings, and web development needs
Communicating your ideas clearly
Reviewing your qualifications so that you can present them with ease
Here are two additional interview resources to use in your job search:
Asking the interviewer questions throughout the conversation can demonstrate your enthusiasm for the role and help you gather the information you need to make an empowered career decision. Prepare questions in advance based on your company research, and listen carefully during the interview for opportunities to ask qualifying questions about anything you discuss with the interviewer.
Read more: 30 Career-Focused Questions to Ask in an Interview
It’s important to have a firm sense of the salary you expect or desire in a new role, even if your interviewer doesn’t bring up the subject during the interview. When you have a numerical range in mind and the rationale behind it, you can approach the entire job search process feeling confident in your earning potential and qualifications.
Conduct front-end developer salary research on various career sites to find average salaries for different job titles as well as the factors that can affect salary, such as experience, education, and skills. For example, Glassdoor reports that front-end developers earn, on average, $84,491 per year in the US as of January 2023. Having more than 15 years of front-end development experience can command a salary of $100,551 [3].
*Glassdoor salary figures include base pay and additional compensation such as tips, commission, and profit sharing.
Read more: How to Negotiate Your Salary: 10 Tips to Earn More
Taking online courses can be a great way to sharpen your skills and knowledge for an interview, as well as explore opportunities for your career at large. Check out Coursera’s professional certificate programs from industry leaders such as Google, IBM, and Meta:
professional certificate
Launch your career as a front-end developer. Build job-ready skills for an in-demand career and earn a credential from Meta. No degree or prior experience required to get started.
4.7
(5,143 ratings)
86,113 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 7 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Cascading Style Sheets (CSS), HTML, UI/UX design, React, JavaScript, Web Development Tools, User Interface, Front-End Web Development, HTML and CSS, Responsive Web Design, Test-Driven Development, Object-Oriented Programming (OOP), Linux, Web Development, Bash (Unix Shell), Github, Version Control, Debugging, React (Web Framework), Web Application, Application development, Unit Testing, Web Design, User Experience (UX), Accessibility, Pseudocode, Algorithms, Communication, Data Structure, Computer Science
professional certificate
Kickstart your career in application development. Master Cloud Native and Full Stack Development using hands-on projects involving HTML, JavaScript, Node.js, Python, Django, Containers, Microservices and more. No prior experience required.
4.5
(2,652 ratings)
6,740 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 4 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Cloud Native, Devops, Iaas PaaS Saas, Hybrid Multicloud, Cloud Computing, Cascading Style Sheets (CSS), HTML, Git (Software), JavaScript, Cloud Applications, Distributed Version Control (DRCS), open source, Version Control Systems, Github, Web Development, User Interface, React (Web Framework), Front-end Development, back-end development, Server-side JavaScript, express, Computer Science, Data Science, Python Programming, Data Analysis, Pandas, Numpy, Application development, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Django (Web Framework), Database (DBMS), SQL, Kubernetes, Docker, Containers, Openshift, Serverless Computing, Microservices, Function As A Service, Web Application, Node.Js
professional certificate
This is your path to a career in UX design. In this program, you’ll learn in-demand skills that will have you job-ready in less than 6 months. No degree or experience required.
4.8
(56,231 ratings)
696,935 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 6 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
User Experience (UX), UX Research, Wireframe, Prototype, User Experience Design (UXD), Usability Testing, mockup, Figma, Adobe XD, UX design jobs
BLS. “Web Developers and Digital Designers, https://www.bls.gov/ooh/computer-and-information-technology/web-developers.htm.” Accessed January 5, 2023.
ZipRecruiter. “Front-end Developer Must-Have Resume Skills and Keywords, https://www.ziprecruiter.com/Career/Front-End-Developer/Resume-Keywords-and-Skills.” Accessed January 5, 2023.
Glassdoor. “How Much Does a Front-end Developer Make? https://www.glassdoor.com/Salaries/united-states-front-end-developer-salary-SRCH_IL.0,13_IN1_KO14,33.htm.” Accessed January 5, 2023.
This content has been made available for informational purposes only. Learners are advised to conduct additional research to ensure that courses and other credentials pursued meet their personal, professional, and financial goals.