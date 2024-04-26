What Do Electrical Engineers Do?
An electrical engineer specializes in building, testing, installing, and maintaining electrical equipment and systems.
March 30, 2022
An electrical engineer specializes in building, testing, installing, and maintaining electrical equipment and systems.
March 30, 2022
December 21, 2022
April 10, 2024
April 8, 2024
Explore the role of electrical engineers in greater detail, including the typical job responsibilities you can expect, essential skills you should consider cultivating, and how much you can make as an electrical engineer.
March 15, 2024
March 4, 2024
February 26, 2024
February 16, 2024
November 29, 2023
July 26, 2023
February 2, 2023
December 13, 2022
March 18, 2024
Engineering covers a wide variety of skills and careers. With so many options and opportunities available, it can be tricky to know where to start. On Coursera, you'll find expert resources to support your goals, whether you're just starting out or are ready to take the next step in your career. Explore engineering topics, including:
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) projects faster-than-average job growth of 10% for mechanical engineers 2022-2032, with 19,200 job openings projected annually [1].
According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the median annual salary in the US for architecture and engineering occupations, which include electrical engineers, biomedical engineers, civil engineers, and more, was $83,700 as of May 2022 [2].
Computer engineering professionals work in research labs, private sectors, and federal, state, and local governments. To become a computer engineer, consider pursuing the specialization or focus area that interests you most. You can start researching engineering jobs by browsing job posts. Even if you aren't yet ready to apply, this exercise can help you understand the differences in responsibilities and pay from industry to industry.
Read more: What Is Computer Engineering? Career Guide + FAQ
1. US Bureau of Labor Statistics. "Occupational Outlook Handbook, Mechanical Engineers, https://www.bls.gov/ooh/architecture-and-engineering/mechanical-engineers.htm." Accessed January 29, 2024.
2. US Bureau of Labor Statistics. "Occupational Outlook Handbook, Architecture and Engineering Occupations, https://www.bls.gov/ooh/architecture-and-engineering/home.htm." Accessed January 29, 2024.