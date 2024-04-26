Engineering covers a wide variety of skills and careers. With so many options and opportunities available, it can be tricky to know where to start. On Coursera, you'll find expert resources to support your goals, whether you're just starting out or are ready to take the next step in your career. Explore engineering topics, including:

Frequently asked questions (FAQ)

Chevron Right Are job prospects good for mechanical engineers? ‎ The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) projects faster-than-average job growth of 10% for mechanical engineers 2022-2032, with 19,200 job openings projected annually [1]. ‎ Chevron Right How much do engineers make? ‎ According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the median annual salary in the US for architecture and engineering occupations, which include electrical engineers, biomedical engineers, civil engineers, and more, was $83,700 as of May 2022 [2]. ‎ Chevron Right Where do computer engineers work? ‎ Computer engineering professionals work in research labs, private sectors, and federal, state, and local governments. To become a computer engineer, consider pursuing the specialization or focus area that interests you most. You can start researching engineering jobs by browsing job posts. Even if you aren't yet ready to apply, this exercise can help you understand the differences in responsibilities and pay from industry to industry. Read more: What Is Computer Engineering? Career Guide + FAQ‎

Build job-ready skills with a Coursera Plus subscription Start 7-day free trial Get access to 7,000+ learning programs from world-class universities and companies, including Google, Yale, Salesforce, and more

Try different courses and find your best fit at no additional cost

Earn certificates for learning programs you complete

A subscription price of $59/month, cancel anytime Start 7-day free trial

1. US Bureau of Labor Statistics. "Occupational Outlook Handbook, Mechanical Engineers, https://www.bls.gov/ooh/architecture-and-engineering/mechanical-engineers.htm." Accessed January 29, 2024.

2. US Bureau of Labor Statistics. "Occupational Outlook Handbook, Architecture and Engineering Occupations, https://www.bls.gov/ooh/architecture-and-engineering/home.htm." Accessed January 29, 2024.