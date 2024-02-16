Engineering Manager Salary: Your 2024 Guide

An engineering manager plans and develops designs based on a client's or product's engineering needs. Learn how much you can earn as an engineering manager based on factors like education, experience, location, and industry.
Engineering managers can work on construction sites, in manufacturing plants, and other engineering offices on projects that may include planning, designing, and executing. Expect engineering manager positions to grow due to the need to repair, replace, or expand infrastructure in the US. If you’re interested in this role, learn what contributes to an engineering manager's salary.
An engineering manager coordinates plans for projects such as a company's construction or manufacturing needs. In this role, you'll make detailed plans for projects and oversee its coordination from conception to completion. You may have to hire personnel, work within a designated budget, and oversee research and development. Engineering managers also have to coordinate with other managers and leaders on a project to ensure all the pieces work together to complete goals.
Engineering managers in the US make an average annual income of $163,689, according to Lightcast™ [1].
According to various job listing sites, the average annual pay for engineering managers ranges from $139,328 to $163,689 as of November 2023. Note that all salaries are expressed as averages except for that of the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), which states the median salary for an engineering manager:
Factors such as previous relevant experience or education level can boost your potential earnings as an engineering manager. Your location can also affect your salary, including the demand for engineering managers or the cost of living in a particular area. Some industry sectors will pay more than others depending on your specialties or if you have specific interests.
You usually need at least a bachelor’s degree in engineering or a related field to become an engineering manager. Some companies also expect managers to have a Master of Engineering Management or a Master of Technology Management. A master’s degree in business administration could also be helpful.
Take a look at the average engineering manager salaries based on education level, according to Zippia [6]:
Bachelor's degree: $141,737
Master's degree: $151,870
Doctorate degree: $163,920
Read more: What Is an Engineering Management Degree?
Your annual income can increase based on your previous experience as an engineering manager. Here are the estimated average salaries you can expect based on your experience level, according to Glassdoor [4]:
0–1 year: $116,949
1–3 years: $123,989
4–6 years: $134,631
7–9 years: $143,224
10–14 years: $152,912
15+ years: $158,822
Read more: What Is a Good Salary?
Where you live can affect how much you earn as an engineering manager due to the cost of living, the area’s demand for work, and other regional factors.
Explore the five top-paying states for engineering managers based on annual mean wage data by the BLS [7]:
California: $193,600
New Mexico: $191,880
Colorado: $180,970
New Jersey: $174,250
Massachusetts: $173,740
Some metropolitan areas may have higher earnings than others based on the cost of living or the number of engineering manager positions. You can earn more if you live in these areas or are willing to relocate.
Certain industries can offer more income for engineering managers than others. The scientific research and development industry has a median annual income of $175,670, while manufacturing has a $159,700 median annual income, according to the BLS [8].
Glassdoor also lists the following five industries as the highest-paying for engineering managers. Note that Glassdoor includes additional compensation in its figures, such as stocks, cash, bonuses, and other benefits along with base pay, while BLS, for example, only includes base pay [4]:
Information technology: $244,902
Financial services: $206,094
Media and communication: $205,433
Retail and wholesale: $200,343
Pharmaceutical and biotechnology: $196,570
Engineering manager positions are expected to grow 4 percent from 2022 to 2032, according to the BLS, which is above the national average of 3 percent for all occupations. Expected a projected total of 13,600 positions available each year, over the decade [9].
Positions for engineering managers will continue to grow as aging infrastructure is repaired or replaced with the help of engineering managers. You could also get a job in the field due to the expansion of green energy and the need for engineering managers to oversee the construction and design of renewable energy facilities, including wind turbine farms.
Discover various educational activities available to you if you'd like to start a career as an engineering manager or continue your training in the field.
Check out the Engineering Project Management Specialization with Rice University on Coursera. You can learn how to plan projects or evaluate time and cost management issues.
If you’re interested in sustainable engineering projects, learn about Transportation, Sustainable Buildings, and Green Construction with John Hopkins University on Coursera. The course covers the different sustainable building types, parking management, green construction, and more. Upon completing either course, gain a shareable Professional Certificate to include in your resume, CV, or LinkedIn profile.
Lightcast™ Analyst. "Occupation Summary for Architectural and Engineering Managers." Accessed October 21, 2023.
US Bureau of Labor Statistics. “Architectural and Engineering Managers, https://www.bls.gov/ooh/management/architectural-and-engineering-managers.htm#tab-1.” Accessed October 21, 2023.
Zippia. “Engineering manager salary, https://www.zippia.com/engineering-manager-jobs/salary/.” Accessed October 21, 2023.
Glassdoor. “Engineering manager salaries, https://www.glassdoor.com/Salaries/engineering-manager-salary-SRCH_KO0,19.htm.” Accessed October 21, 2023.
Salary.com “Engineering manager salary in the United States, https://www.salary.com/research/salary/benchmark/engineering-manager-salary.” Accessed October 21, 2023.
Zippia. “Best colleges and majors for engineering managers, https://www.zippia.com/engineering-manager-jobs/education/.” Accessed October 21, 2023.
US Bureau of Labor Statistics. “11-9041 Architectural and engineering managers, https://www.bls.gov/oes/current/oes119041.htm#st.” Accessed October 21, 2023.
US Bureau of Labor Statistics. “Architectural and engineering managers, https://www.bls.gov/ooh/management/architectural-and-engineering-managers.htm#tab-5.” Accessed October 21, 2023.
US Bureau of Labor Statistics. “Architectural and Engineering Managers, https://www.bls.gov/ooh/management/architectural-and-engineering-managers.htm#tab-6.” Accessed October 21, 2023.
Editorial Team
Coursera’s editorial team is comprised of highly experienced professional editors, writers, and fact...
This content has been made available for informational purposes only. Learners are advised to conduct additional research to ensure that courses and other credentials pursued meet their personal, professional, and financial goals.