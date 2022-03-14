Computer Science vs. Computer Engineering: How the Jobs Differ

Explore the similarities and differences between the skills, jobs, and salaries of computer science and computer engineering.
When pursuing a job in the computer field, it is important to identify the kind of computer-based career that is right for your skills and strengths. Two common fields of study, computer science and computer engineering, both offer dynamic, growth-friendly career options for tech-savvy individuals.
However, each field focuses on a different aspect of computing and the computer industry. You can determine the right choice for you by comparing the differences in skills and job options for each type of career.
While the basic concept of working with computers and computing-based technology is standard across both computer science (CS) and computer engineering (CE), there are also some critical differences in each field's academic and practical focus.
For starters, both CS and CE are tech-intensive fields that focus on the study of computers and computer information systems. As either a computer scientist or a computer engineer, you will need to understand both the inner workings of a computer's hardware system and the complexities of computer software. You will also need to build your skills in programming, including learning how to "speak" a variety of computing-based languages.
When it comes to differences, the most apparent contrast between computer science and computer engineering is found in how you put your computing knowledge to work each day. CS is more concerned with theory. In fact, many university computer science departments originated as subdisciplines within mathematics departments. As a result, computer scientists tend to focus more on analysis and theory surrounding computers and programming. Essential skills for computer scientists include:
Software development
Information system design
Knowledge/fluency in languages such as Java, JavaScript, and SQL
Strong theoretical mathematical background in linear algebra and statistics
Technical writing skills for publishing findings
On the flip side, CE programs developed as part of many universities' engineering schools and are often connected or bundled with electrical engineering degrees. Therefore, like other engineering fields, CE is more hands-on. Critical skills for computer engineers include:
Software engineering (coding, testing, program design)
In-depth knowledge and skill with computer hardware
Knowledge/fluency in languages such as Assembly, C++, and Perl
Strong general mathematical background
Problem-solving and communication skills for working in teams
Read more: Tips for Sharpening Software Developer Skills
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reports that information technology fields, including CS and CE, are projected to grow by 13 percent between 2020 and 2030, which is faster than average. In real terms, this means that the US alone expects to see job growth of more than 667,000 new jobs in computer science and computer engineering in the coming years [1]. Yet, while the job outlook is similar, the specific jobs best suited for individuals in computer science vs. computer engineering differ.
Because of its more theoretical focus, jobs in the computer science industry tend to focus more on development and research. Examples of popular jobs for computer science majors include:
Database administrator
Data scientist
Systems analyst
Software developer
Software quality assurance manager
Web developer
Computer engineering combines the basic theory of computer science with elements of electrical engineering. As a result, many computer engineering majors find work in hardware and software design and application. Popular job titles for computer engineering majors include:
Computer architect
Circuit designer
Communications engineer
Network systems engineer
Systems programmer
Systems architect
The computing and information technology sector is rapidly growing; therefore, the salary range for both computer science and computer engineering jobs is competitive and above average. According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the median salary for computing and mathematical fields such as CS and CE was $99,860 [2]. Additionally, the median salaries for the following CS and CE-related jobs [1]:
Computer network architects: $120,520
Computer systems analysts: $99,270
Database administrators and architects: $98,860
Network and computer systems administrators: $80,600
Software developers, quality assurance analysts, and testers: $110,140
Web developers: $77,200
Whether you already work in computer science or computer engineering or want to enter these fields, there are things you can do to advance your career. Since computer systems and programs are ever-changing, building new skills, completing regular training, and earning various certifications in computer-based fields can help you stand out as a job candidate. You can also use these new skills and knowledge to negotiate a higher salary.
While computer science and computer engineering professionals use their knowledge and skills differently, one critical similarity is the need to renew and refresh that knowledge constantly. Building new skills as a computer scientist or computer engineer can mean anything from taking a course in a new programming language to updating your knowledge on specific fields such as web design or cybersecurity. You can also build your skills in various settings by completing in-house training at work or taking an online course such as Python Data Structures.
If you are looking for a more comprehensive way to increase your opportunities as a computer scientist or computer engineer, consider pursuing certification or a degree in either field. Build skills and more in-depth knowledge that can lead to a higher-paying job in the future with a computer-related certification, bachelor's, or master's degree.
Because they are theory-based and less hands-on, computer science degrees may be easy to pursue online.
Whether you are interested in computer science or computer engineering, building your skills is a must in these constantly evolving fields. On Coursera, you can find a variety of options for enhancing your computing skills, from individual certificates in design to skills-building courses in programming languages, such as Java and SQL. You can even earn a degree from a top university, like the Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from the University of London.
1. US Bureau of Labor Statistics. “Computer and Information Technology Occupations, https://www.bls.gov/ooh/computer-and-information-technology/home.htm.” Accessed May 17, 2022.
2. US Bureau of Labor Statistics. “15-0000 Computer and Mathematical Occupations, https://www.bls.gov/oes/current/oes150000.htm." Accessed May 17, 2022.
