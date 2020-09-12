About this Course

Learner Career Outcomes

15%

started a new career after completing these courses

21%

got a tangible career benefit from this course

12%

got a pay increase or promotion
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 4 in the
Learn SQL Basics for Data Science Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Identify a subset of data needed from a column or set of columns and write a SQL query to limit to those results.

  • U​se SQL commands to filter, sort, and summarize data.

  • Create an analysis table from multiple queries using the UNION operator.

  • Manipulate strings, dates, & numeric data using functions to integrate data from different sources into fields with the correct format for analysis.

Skills you will gain

  • Data Science
  • Data Analysis
  • Sqlite
  • SQL

Instructor

Offered by

University of California, Davis

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content Rating Thumbs Up 92%(42,388 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Getting Started and Selecting & Retrieving Data with SQL

4 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 52 min), 2 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Filtering, Sorting, and Calculating Data with SQL

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 49 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Subqueries and Joins in SQL

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 56 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Modifying and Analyzing Data with SQL

4 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 53 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM SQL FOR DATA SCIENCE

About the Learn SQL Basics for Data Science Specialization

Learn SQL Basics for Data Science

Frequently Asked Questions

