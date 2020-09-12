As data collection has increased exponentially, so has the need for people skilled at using and interacting with data; to be able to think critically, and provide insights to make better decisions and optimize their businesses. This is a data scientist, “part mathematician, part computer scientist, and part trend spotter” (SAS Institute, Inc.). According to Glassdoor, being a data scientist is the best job in America; with a median base salary of $110,000 and thousands of job openings at a time. The skills necessary to be a good data scientist include being able to retrieve and work with data, and to do that you need to be well versed in SQL, the standard language for communicating with database systems.
Identify a subset of data needed from a column or set of columns and write a SQL query to limit to those results.
Use SQL commands to filter, sort, and summarize data.
Create an analysis table from multiple queries using the UNION operator.
Manipulate strings, dates, & numeric data using functions to integrate data from different sources into fields with the correct format for analysis.
Data Science
Data Analysis
Sqlite
SQL
University of California, Davis
UC Davis, one of the nation’s top-ranked research universities, is a global leader in agriculture, veterinary medicine, sustainability, environmental and biological sciences, and technology. With four colleges and six professional schools, UC Davis and its students and alumni are known for their academic excellence, meaningful public service and profound international impact.
Getting Started and Selecting & Retrieving Data with SQL
In this module, you will be able to define SQL and discuss how SQL differs from other computer languages. You will be able to compare and contrast the roles of a database administrator and a data scientist, and explain the differences between one-to-one, one-to-many, and many-to-many relationships with databases. You will be able to use the SELECT statement and talk about some basic syntax rules. You will be able to add comments in your code and synthesize its importance.
Filtering, Sorting, and Calculating Data with SQL
In this module, you will be able to use several more new clauses and operators including WHERE, BETWEEN, IN, OR, NOT, LIKE, ORDER BY, and GROUP BY. You will be able to use the wildcard function to search for more specific or parts of records, including their advantages and disadvantages, and how best to use them. You will be able to discuss how to use basic math operators, as well as aggregate functions like AVERAGE, COUNT, MAX, MIN, and others to begin analyzing our data.
Subqueries and Joins in SQL
In this module, you will be able to discuss subqueries, including their advantages and disadvantages, and when to use them. You will be able to recall the concept of a key field and discuss how these help us link data together with JOINs. You will be able to identify and define several types of JOINs, including the Cartesian join, an inner join, left and right joins, full outer joins, and a self join. You will be able to use aliases and pre-qualifiers to make your SQL code cleaner and efficient.
Modifying and Analyzing Data with SQL
In this module, you will be able to discuss how to modify strings by concatenating, trimming, changing the case, and using the substring function. You will be able to discuss the date and time strings specifically. You will be able to use case statements and finish this module by discussing data governance and profiling. You will also be able to apply fundamental principles when using SQL for data science. You'll be able to use tips and tricks to apply SQL in a data science context.
A comprehensive course that covers major aspects of query building and retrieval in a management system. The topics were delivered well and the materials/assignments were relevant for skill-building.
This is amazing course . Once you join this it gives complete information about SQL basics.To improve knowledge of creating databases it is very important course.I am glad to become part of these.
Please Included examples while the instructor is teaching in the video lectures. The instructor is very talented in teaching but due to lack of examples in the video it downgrades the overall course.
Well it was a short course, the assignments are a little bit repetitive (mostly in the last). The course reviews every 'practical' aspects of SQL, how to assemble the bricks while writing queries,...
This Specialization is intended for a learner with no previous coding experience seeking to develop SQL query fluency. Through four progressively more difficult SQL projects with data science applications, you will cover topics such as SQL basics, data wrangling, SQL analysis, AB testing, distributed computing using Apache Spark, Delta Lake and more. These topics will prepare you to apply SQL creatively to analyze and explore data; demonstrate efficiency in writing queries; create data analysis datasets; conduct feature engineering, use SQL with other data analysis and machine learning toolsets; and use SQL with unstructured data sets.
