Sadie St. Lawrence is is the Founder and CEO of Women in Data, a national non-profit organization focused on increasing diversity, creating connections, and driving meaning from data. Sadie brings a unique combination of technical expertise, analytics management experience and an ability to lead organizational change through compassion and problem-solving. She has trained over 70,000 people in Data Science and is an advocate for democratizing artificial intelligence and helping people transition into the 4th industrial revolution. Sadie is on a mission to bring compassion to business, and finds joy in helping individuals become liberated and find their own personal journey to a more authentic and connected life. In her free time, Sadie enjoys traveling, skiing, paddle boarding, yoga, and authentic conversations.