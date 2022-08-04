About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

No prior knowledge of databases, SQL or programming is required, however some basic data literacy is beneficial.

Approx. 21 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Analyze data within a database using SQL.

  • Create a relational database on Cloud and work with tables.

  • Write SQL statements including SELECT, INSERT, UPDATE, and DELETE.

  • Build more powerful queries with advanced SQL techniques like views, transactions, stored procedures and joins.

Skills you will gain

  • Create, Read, Update And Delete
  • Data Analysis
  • MySQL
  • Relational Database Management System (RDBMS)
  • SQL
Instructor

Offered by

IBM Skills Network

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
2 hours to complete

Getting Started with SQL

6 videos (Total 19 min), 1 reading, 5 quizzes
Week
2
Week 2
3 hours to complete

Introduction to Relational Databases and Tables

5 videos (Total 22 min), 2 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
3
Week 3
4 hours to complete

Intermediate SQL

7 videos (Total 32 min), 2 readings, 8 quizzes
Week
4
Week 4
4 hours to complete

Working with real-world data sets, Final Project & Exam

2 videos (Total 10 min), 2 readings, 4 quizzes

