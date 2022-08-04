Much of the world's data lives in databases. SQL (or Structured Query Language) is a powerful programming language that is used for communicating with and manipulating data in databases. A working knowledge of databases and SQL is a must for anyone who wants to start a career in Data Engineering, Data Warehousing, Data Analytics, Data Science or Business Intelligence. The purpose of this course is to help you learn and apply foundational and intermediate knowledge of the SQL language, and become familiar with many relational database (RDBMS) concepts along the way.
SQL: A Practical Introduction for Querying DatabasesIBM Skills Network
About this Course
3,375 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
No prior knowledge of databases, SQL or programming is required, however some basic data literacy is beneficial.
Approx. 21 hours to complete
English
What you will learn
Analyze data within a database using SQL.
Create a relational database on Cloud and work with tables.
Write SQL statements including SELECT, INSERT, UPDATE, and DELETE.
Build more powerful queries with advanced SQL techniques like views, transactions, stored procedures and joins.
Skills you will gain
- Create, Read, Update And Delete
- Data Analysis
- MySQL
- Relational Database Management System (RDBMS)
- SQL
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
2 hours to complete
Getting Started with SQL
2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 19 min), 1 reading, 5 quizzes
3 hours to complete
Introduction to Relational Databases and Tables
3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 22 min), 2 readings, 5 quizzes
4 hours to complete
Intermediate SQL
4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 32 min), 2 readings, 8 quizzes
4 hours to complete
Working with real-world data sets, Final Project & Exam
4 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 10 min), 2 readings, 4 quizzes
