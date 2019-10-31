About this Course

Course 2 of 4 in the
Learn SQL Basics for Data Science Specialization
Intermediate Level

Some statistics is recommended and at least 2-years business experience.

Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Validate and clean a dataset

  • Assess and create datasets to answer your questions

  • Solve problems using SQL

  • Build a simple testing framework to touch on AB Testing

Skills you will gain

  • A/B Testing
  • Query String
  • Data Analysis
  • Predictive Analytics
  • SQL
Instructor

Offered by

University of California, Davis

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

Data of Unknown Quality

5 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 85 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Creating Clean Datasets

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 53 min)
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

SQL Problem Solving

4 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 64 min)
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Case Study: AB Testing

4 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 72 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes

About the Learn SQL Basics for Data Science Specialization

Learn SQL Basics for Data Science

