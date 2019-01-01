Kat Glaeser received her Master’s degree in Mathematics from UC Davis, where she developed a love of teaching and was nominated for the Outstanding Graduate teaching award for her work on an online linear algebra course. Kat started her career working at Yammer which was responsible for introducing AB testing principles to the other parts of Microsoft’s Office team. Later she joined Pandora Media as part of a small team serving artists and the music industry. At Pandora, she developed the experiments, models, and methodology to help artists talk directly to their fans. Currently, Kat is part of the team at OpenSpace.ai as a Senior Data Scientist and previously was the Lead Data Scientist at Marco Polo, a video communication app that helps you feel close, even when life gets busy. Outside of the office she enjoys trail running with her dog, sending snail mail, and bike touring.