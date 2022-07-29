Learn how to work with web technologies and persistent data on Android applications even after you close or restart an app. There is a focus on web communication and developer tools and you will discover how Kotlin applications communicate over the web. You’ll learn how data formats and web protocols work in relation to Kotlin apps. Furthermore, you will practice applying asynchronous programming techniques using Kotlin.
None! Learners do not need prior web development experience. Only basic internet navigation skills and an eagerness to get started with coding.
What you will learn
Review some of the most useful tools and packages available to a Kotlin developer
Apply Kotlin coroutines in Android applications
Apply the general principles of using Room
Build a data driven Android app
Meta
Meta builds technologies that help people connect with friends and family, find communities, and grow businesses. On successful completion of the Meta Social Media Marketing Certificate or Meta Marketing Analytics Certificate, you'll gain access to the Meta Career Programs Job Board - a job search platform with 200+ employers looking to hire.
About the Meta Android Developer Professional Certificate
Have you ever wanted to build your own mobile app? This course will teach you the top Android programming languages and frameworks. By the end, you’ll create your own Android application.
