About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
Learn SQL Basics for Data Science Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 35 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • ​Develop a project proposal and select your data

  • ​Perform descriptive statistics as part of your exploratory analysis

  • Develop metrics and perform advanced techniques in SQL

  • P​resent your findings and make recommendations

Skills you will gain

  • Presentation Skills
  • Data Analysis
  • SQL
  • creating metrics
  • Exploratory Data Analysis
Course 4 of 4 in the
Learn SQL Basics for Data Science Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 35 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

University of California, Davis

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

9 hours to complete

Getting Started and Milestone 1: Project Proposal and Data Selection/Preparation

9 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 48 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

8 hours to complete

Milestone 2: Descriptive Stats & Understanding Your Data

8 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 39 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

8 hours to complete

Milestone 3: Beyond Descriptive Stats (Dive Deeper/Go Broader)

8 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 28 min)
Week
4

Week 4

10 hours to complete

Milestone 4: Presenting Your Findings (Storytelling)

10 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 61 min), 7 readings, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM SQL FOR DATA SCIENCE CAPSTONE PROJECT

About the Learn SQL Basics for Data Science Specialization

Learn SQL Basics for Data Science

