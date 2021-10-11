Data science is a dynamic and growing career field that demands knowledge and skills-based in SQL to be successful. This course is designed to provide you with a solid foundation in applying SQL skills to analyze data and solve real business problems.
Develop a project proposal and select your data
Perform descriptive statistics as part of your exploratory analysis
Develop metrics and perform advanced techniques in SQL
Present your findings and make recommendations
- Presentation Skills
- Data Analysis
- SQL
- creating metrics
- Exploratory Data Analysis
University of California, Davis
UC Davis, one of the nation’s top-ranked research universities, is a global leader in agriculture, veterinary medicine, sustainability, environmental and biological sciences, and technology. With four colleges and six professional schools, UC Davis and its students and alumni are known for their academic excellence, meaningful public service and profound international impact.
Getting Started and Milestone 1: Project Proposal and Data Selection/Preparation
In this first milestone, you will select your client and import your dataset. You will begin to explore your data to understand it and make assumptions about your data. You will draft a project proposal to act as a guide as you explore your data and prove or disprove your hypotheses.
Milestone 2: Descriptive Stats & Understanding Your Data
In this milestone, you will start to execute your project proposal. You will start looking at your data and perform initial statistic models to explore your data and determine what you have available to you.
Milestone 3: Beyond Descriptive Stats (Dive Deeper/Go Broader)
In this milestone, you will go beyond the descriptive statistics you completed in the last milestone. This milestone is really about diving deeper to analyze your data, beyond descriptive stats. Maybe you need to analyze qualitative data or textual data to get a full picture.
Milestone 4: Presenting Your Findings (Storytelling)
In this milestone, you will present your findings. You will identify your audience and create a presentation tailored to them. You will be able to tell the story of analyses and make recommendations.
- 5 stars61.71%
- 4 stars14.84%
- 3 stars11.71%
- 2 stars5.46%
- 1 star6.25%
This was a great course. It taught me more about SQL in one month than a semester at a top 20 university.
This guided project was a nice end to the SQL Basics specialization.
This Specialization is intended for a learner with no previous coding experience seeking to develop SQL query fluency. Through four progressively more difficult SQL projects with data science applications, you will cover topics such as SQL basics, data wrangling, SQL analysis, AB testing, distributed computing using Apache Spark, Delta Lake and more. These topics will prepare you to apply SQL creatively to analyze and explore data; demonstrate efficiency in writing queries; create data analysis datasets; conduct feature engineering, use SQL with other data analysis and machine learning toolsets; and use SQL with unstructured data sets.
