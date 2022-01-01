- Html
- JavaScript
- Cascading Style Sheets (CCS)
- Java Programming
- Html5
- Algorithms
- Problem Solving
- String (Computer Science)
- Data Structure
- Cryptography
- Hash Table
- Programming Principles
Java Programming and Software Engineering Fundamentals Specialization
Explore a Career as a Software Engineer. Learn the basics of programming and software development
Offered By
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Centered around projects, this Specialization will help you create a portfolio of work to demonstrate your new programming skills. In the capstone you will create a recommender engine similar to those used by Netflix or Amazon. Additional projects in your portfolio will include:an interactive webpage that applies filters to images, an analysis of CSV data files, an encryption program, and a predictive text generator.
No prior experience required.
No prior experience required.
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 5 Courses in this Specialization
Programming Foundations with JavaScript, HTML and CSS
Learn foundational programming concepts (e.g., functions, for loops, conditional statements) and how to solve problems like a programmer. In addition, learn basic web development as you build web pages using HTML, CSS, JavaScript. By the end of the course, will create a web page where others can upload their images and apply image filters that you create.
Java Programming: Solving Problems with Software
Learn to code in Java and improve your programming and problem-solving skills. You will learn to design algorithms as well as develop and debug programs. Using custom open-source classes, you will write programs that access and transform images, websites, and other types of data. At the end of the course you will build a program that determines the popularity of different baby names in the US over time by analyzing comma separated value (CSV) files.
Java Programming: Arrays, Lists, and Structured Data
Build on the software engineering skills you learned in “Java Programming: Solving Problems with Software” by learning new data structures. Use these data structures to build more complex programs that use Java’s object-oriented features. At the end of the course you will write an encryption program and a program to break your encryption algorithm.
Java Programming: Principles of Software Design
Solve real world problems with Java using multiple classes. Learn how to create programming solutions that scale using Java interfaces. Recognize that software engineering is more than writing code - it also involves logical thinking and design. By the end of this course you will have written a program that analyzes and sorts earthquake data, and developed a predictive text generator.
Offered by
Duke University
Duke University has about 13,000 undergraduate and graduate students and a world-class faculty helping to expand the frontiers of knowledge. The university has a strong commitment to applying knowledge in service to society, both near its North Carolina campus and around the world.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the refund policy?
Can I just enroll in a single course?
Is financial aid available?
Can I take the course for free?
Is this course really 100% online? Do I need to attend any classes in person?
Will I earn university credit for completing the Specialization?
How long does it take to complete the Java Programming and Software Engineering Fundamentals?
How often is each course in the Specialization offered?
What background knowledge is necessary?
Do I need to take the courses in a specific order?
Will I earn university credit for completing the Java Programming and Software Engineering Fundamentals?
What will I be able to do upon completing the Java Programming and Software Engineering Fundamentals?
What software or equipment will I need to complete the assignments?
Can I view the course materials for free?
How is Google involved in content creation and teaching for this Specialization?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.