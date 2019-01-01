Robert Duvall is a Lecturer in the Department of Computer Science at Duke University. Having taught computer science at Duke for over 15 years, Professor Duvall has helped to transform introductory computing curricula several times by consistently being an early adopter of ideas, research, or software design practices. His goal is always to find ways to present novice students with a simplified, yet intellectually rigorous, interface that enables them to take advantage of advances in technology and solve significant problems. In recent years, Professor Duvall has worked with colleagues to redesign Duke’s introductory computer science course to reach a broader range of students at Duke from a variety of backgrounds and fields. Professor Duvall holds a MSc in Computer Science from Brown University.