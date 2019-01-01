Profile

Robert Duvall

Lecturer

    Bio

    Robert Duvall is a Lecturer in the Department of Computer Science at Duke University. Having taught computer science at Duke for over 15 years, Professor Duvall has helped to transform introductory computing curricula several times by consistently being an early adopter of ideas, research, or software design practices. His goal is always to find ways to present novice students with a simplified, yet intellectually rigorous, interface that enables them to take advantage of advances in technology and solve significant problems. In recent years, Professor Duvall has worked with colleagues to redesign Duke’s introductory computer science course to reach a broader range of students at Duke from a variety of backgrounds and fields. Professor Duvall holds a MSc in Computer Science from Brown University.

    Courses

    برمجة Java: إنشاء نظام ترشيح

    برمجة Java: حل المشكلات باستخدام البرامج

    Programming Foundations with JavaScript, HTML and CSS

    Java Programming: Build a Recommendation System

    برمجة Java: المصفوفات، والقوائم، والبيانات المصنفة

    Java Programming: Solving Problems with Software

    Java Programming: Principles of Software Design

    Java Programming: Arrays, Lists, and Structured Data

