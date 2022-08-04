About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 17 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Algorithms
  • Problem Solving
  • String (Computer Science)
  • Java Programming
Instructors

Offered by

Duke University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
22 minutes to complete

Introduction to the Course

22 minutes to complete
5 videos (Total 12 min), 1 reading
6 hours to complete

Fundamental Java Syntax and Semantics

6 hours to complete
17 videos (Total 76 min), 8 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
2
Week 2
6 hours to complete

Strings in Java

6 hours to complete
21 videos (Total 122 min), 3 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
3
Week 3
3 hours to complete

CSV Files and Basic Statistics in Java

3 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 56 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4
Week 4
2 hours to complete

MiniProject: Baby Names

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 47 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes

