Learn to code in Java and improve your programming and problem-solving skills. You will learn to design algorithms as well as develop and debug programs. Using custom open-source classes, you will write programs that access and transform images, websites, and other types of data. At the end of the course you will build a program that determines the popularity of different baby names in the US over time by analyzing comma separated value (CSV) files.
About this Course
Skills you will gain
- Algorithms
- Problem Solving
- String (Computer Science)
- Java Programming
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to the Course
Fundamental Java Syntax and Semantics
Strings in Java
CSV Files and Basic Statistics in Java
MiniProject: Baby Names
TOP REVIEWS FROM JAVA PROGRAMMING: SOLVING PROBLEMS WITH SOFTWARE
Excellent explanations and amount of course work for practice, the tests made good use of the examples and work given, I am satisfied with what I learned in this course and see it's real world usage.
The course was well structured but I feel the content could have incorporated more concepts. I feel like there's so much basic JAVA that's not covered. But otherwise the teachers did a great job.
Instructors are very clear & examples are helpful. The example data for assignments sometimes did not match the assignment examples. This is a good introductory course for Java programmers.
Really practical course content with great tutorials. The programming assignments are fun and challenging and deal with real world data and problems which makes the course all the more useful!
