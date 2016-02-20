About this Course

152,736 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 39 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Logic Programming
  • Java Programming
  • Object-Oriented Programming (OOP)
  • Sorting Algorithm
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 39 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

University of California San Diego

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up97%(67,542 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Welcome and Project Overview: Visualizing Data

3 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 47 min), 8 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

11 hours to complete

Memory Models, Scope, and Starting the Project

11 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 77 min), 11 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

8 hours to complete

Graphical output: Creating GUIs and Displaying Data

8 hours to complete
23 videos (Total 136 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Inheritance

5 hours to complete
25 videos (Total 97 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM OBJECT ORIENTED PROGRAMMING IN JAVA

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder