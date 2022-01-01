- Data Structure
Object Oriented Programming in Java Specialization
Grow Your Portfolio as a Software Engineer. Learn about Object Oriented Design in four project-based courses.
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
In this Specialization, you will demonstrate your new proficiency in Java and object-oriented programming design through the development of four Java applications: an analysis of CSV data files, an encryption program, an interactive map for displaying geospatial data, and a program that will allow users to manage, manipulate, and reason about large sets of textual data.
No prior experience required.
No prior experience required.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
Java Programming: Solving Problems with Software
Learn to code in Java and improve your programming and problem-solving skills. You will learn to design algorithms as well as develop and debug programs. Using custom open-source classes, you will write programs that access and transform images, websites, and other types of data. At the end of the course you will build a program that determines the popularity of different baby names in the US over time by analyzing comma separated value (CSV) files.
Java Programming: Arrays, Lists, and Structured Data
Build on the software engineering skills you learned in “Java Programming: Solving Problems with Software” by learning new data structures. Use these data structures to build more complex programs that use Java’s object-oriented features. At the end of the course you will write an encryption program and a program to break your encryption algorithm.
Object Oriented Programming in Java
Welcome to our course on Object Oriented Programming in Java using data visualization. People come to this course with many different goals -- and we are really excited to work with all of you! Some of you want to be professional software developers, others want to improve your programming skills to implement that cool personal project that you’ve been thinking about, while others of you might not yet know why you’re here and are trying to figure out what this course is all about.
Data Structures and Performance
How do Java programs deal with vast quantities of data? Many of the data structures and algorithms that work with introductory toy examples break when applications process real, large data sets. Efficiency is critical, but how do we achieve it, and how do we even measure it?
Duke University
Duke University has about 13,000 undergraduate and graduate students and a world-class faculty helping to expand the frontiers of knowledge. The university has a strong commitment to applying knowledge in service to society, both near its North Carolina campus and around the world.
University of California San Diego
UC San Diego is an academic powerhouse and economic engine, recognized as one of the top 10 public universities by U.S. News and World Report. Innovation is central to who we are and what we do. Here, students learn that knowledge isn't just acquired in the classroom—life is their laboratory.
