Andrew Hilton is an Associate Professor of the Practice in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering in the Pratt School of Engineering at Duke University. He has taught at Duke since 2012, and prior to that he was an advisory engineer at IBM. Among the courses Professor Hilton teaches at Duke is ECE 551, an intensive introduction to programming course that successfully prepares graduate students with no programming experience to learn programming and go on to complete more advanced programming courses. In recognition for excellence in teaching in the Pratt School of Engineering at Duke, Professor Hilton received the Klein Family Distinguished Teaching Award in 2015. Professor Hilton holds a PhD in Computer Science from the University of Pennsylvania.