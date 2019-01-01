Profile

Andrew D. Hilton

Associate Professor of the Practice

    Bio

    Andrew Hilton is an Associate Professor of the Practice in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering in the Pratt School of Engineering at Duke University. He has taught at Duke since 2012, and prior to that he was an advisory engineer at IBM. Among the courses Professor Hilton teaches at Duke is ECE 551, an intensive introduction to programming course that successfully prepares graduate students with no programming experience to learn programming and go on to complete more advanced programming courses. In recognition for excellence in teaching in the Pratt School of Engineering at Duke, Professor Hilton received the Klein Family Distinguished Teaching Award in 2015. Professor Hilton holds a PhD in Computer Science from the University of Pennsylvania.

    Courses

    Pointers, Arrays, and Recursion

    برمجة Java: إنشاء نظام ترشيح

    برمجة Java: حل المشكلات باستخدام البرامج

    Interacting with the System and Managing Memory

    Programming Foundations with JavaScript, HTML and CSS

    Programming Fundamentals

    Java Programming: Build a Recommendation System

    برمجة Java: المصفوفات، والقوائم، والبيانات المصنفة

    Writing, Running, and Fixing Code in C

    Java Programming: Solving Problems with Software

    Java Programming: Principles of Software Design

    Java Programming: Arrays, Lists, and Structured Data

