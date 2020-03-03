The third course in the specialization Introduction to Programming in C introduces the programming constructs pointers, arrays, and recursion. Pointers provide control and flexibility when programming in C by giving you a way to refer to the location of other data. Arrays provide a way to bundle data by guaranteeing sequences of data are grouped together. Finally, recursive functions—functions that call themselves—provide an alternative to iteration that are very useful for implementing certain algorithms.
Duke University
Duke University has about 13,000 undergraduate and graduate students and a world-class faculty helping to expand the frontiers of knowledge. The university has a strong commitment to applying knowledge in service to society, both near its North Carolina campus and around the world.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Pointers
Pointers are one of the most important and powerful aspects of the C language. Pointers are critical to understanding arrays, which let you manipulate sequences of data. They also give a programmer control and flexibility when programming, enabling solutions that are clean and efficient. Some other languages use pointers implicitly—or pointer-like constructs—so understanding their use will make you a better programmer in any language.
Arrays
Arrays are sequences of memory of the same type that are guaranteed to be one after another. This is an incredibly useful data format, enabling you to store many things together under one variable name. In this module, you will learn how to use arrays to solve more complex problems and lay the groundwork for more complex data types.
Uses of Pointers
Now that you have mastered the basics of pointers and arrays, it is time to see some important uses of them. In this module, you will learn about how to manipulate strings and multi-dimensional arrays. You will also learn about function pointers, which allow you to pass "which function to call" as the parameter of another function.
Recursion
By now you are familiar with iteration, in which repetition is expressed in terms of loops. Another programming technique to accomplish similar ideas is "recursion" in which a more complex instance of a problem is expressed in terms of solutions to simpler instances of the problem. In this module, you will learn how to read and write recursive code, giving you another powerful option for how to approach programming problems.
About the Introductory C Programming Specialization
This specialization develops strong programming fundamentals for learners who want to solve complex problems by writing computer programs. Through four courses, you will learn to develop algorithms in a systematic way and read and write the C code to implement them. This will prepare you to pursue a career in software development or other computational fields.
