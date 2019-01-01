Profile

Anne Bracy

Senior Lecturer

Bio

Anne Bracy is a Senior Lecturer of Computer Science at Cornell University, where she teaches primarily systems classes: digital logic, computer architecture, systems software, and operating systems. Prior to to working at Cornell, she was a Principal Lecturer and the Coordinator for Undergraduate Research at Washington University in St. Louis. Before she began teaching, she was a Research Scientist at the Microarchitecture Research Lab at Intel Labs in Santa Clara, CA. She has a Ph.D. in Computer Science from the University of Pennsylvania, as well as an M.S. in computer science, a B.S. in Symbolic Systems, and a B.A. in German Studies from Stanford University.

Courses

Programming Fundamentals

Writing, Running, and Fixing Code in C

Pointers, Arrays, and Recursion

Interacting with the System and Managing Memory

