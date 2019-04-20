About this Course

114,816 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 4 in the
Introductory C Programming Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 18 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Algorithms
  • Programming Language Concepts
  • Problem Solving
  • C Programming
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 4 in the
Introductory C Programming Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 18 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Duke University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up94%(36,343 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Introduction

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 33 min), 9 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

7 hours to complete

Reading Code

7 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 38 min), 17 readings, 8 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

6 hours to complete

Types

6 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 23 min), 18 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Project

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 4 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM PROGRAMMING FUNDAMENTALS

View all reviews

About the Introductory C Programming Specialization

Introductory C Programming

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder