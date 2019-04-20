Programming is an increasingly important skill, whether you aspire to a career in software development, or in other fields. This course is the first in the specialization Introduction to Programming in C, but its lessons extend to any language you might want to learn. This is because programming is fundamentally about figuring out how to solve a class of problems and writing the algorithm, a clear set of steps to solve any problem in its class. This course will introduce you to a powerful problem-solving process—the Seven Steps—which you can use to solve any programming problem. In this course, you will learn how to develop an algorithm, then progress to reading code and understanding how programming concepts relate to algorithms.
This course is part of the Introductory C Programming Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Skills you will gain
- Algorithms
- Programming Language Concepts
- Problem Solving
- C Programming
Offered by
Duke University
Duke University has about 13,000 undergraduate and graduate students and a world-class faculty helping to expand the frontiers of knowledge. The university has a strong commitment to applying knowledge in service to society, both near its North Carolina campus and around the world.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction
This module introduces a powerful process for solving any programming problem—the Seven Steps. You will learn how to approach a programming problem methodically, so you can formulate an algorithm that is specific and correct. You will work through examples with sequences of numbers and graphical patterns to develop the skill of algorithm development.
Reading Code
In this module, you will learn to read code—this means you will be able to execute a piece of code by hand, and clearly illustrate what each statement does and what the state of the program is. Understanding how to read code is the only way to be sure you can write correct code. By the end of this module, you will be able to read and understand code with functions, conditional statements, iteration, and other fundamental techniques.
Types
Everything is a number to a computer, but types determine the size and interpretation of numbers. In this module you will learn about types beyond integers, both their conceptual representations, and their hardware representations in binary. You will learn basic data types, "non-number" types, and complex, custom types, as well as some important caveats, so you will avoid type-related programming mistakes.
Project
You have learned a lot about designing algorithms and the programming concepts that will help you implement them. For this project, you will develop and test your own algorithm for sorting data. This module will reinforce the importance of being specific when you write an algorithm and provide an opportunity for you to do so yourself, for a very common computational task: sorting.
Reviews
- 5 stars75.01%
- 4 stars19.91%
- 3 stars3.09%
- 2 stars0.77%
- 1 star1.20%
TOP REVIEWS FROM PROGRAMMING FUNDAMENTALS
I learnt a lot from this course. I took up this course because I had to pass my exams as I had a subject that had the syllabus similar to this one and I found it really helpful. Thank you so much.
This course is great in that they don't skip any steps or wave them away. They create a solid foundation of understanding and ensure that you understand each step before moving on to the next one.
I love the focus of this first course in the specialization is about problem solving and developing a mindset for programming. The course is well thought out and concepts are clearly explained!
Very in-depth and detailed explanation in introoductionto programming.If you are a beginner,I recommend you start with C.Some background is crucial or you will be confused in the later lectures.
About the Introductory C Programming Specialization
This specialization develops strong programming fundamentals for learners who want to solve complex problems by writing computer programs. Through four courses, you will learn to develop algorithms in a systematic way and read and write the C code to implement them. This will prepare you to pursue a career in software development or other computational fields.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
Will I receive a transcript from Duke University for completing this course?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.