This specialization develops strong programming fundamentals for learners who want to solve complex problems by writing computer programs. Through four courses, you will learn to develop algorithms in a systematic way and read and write the C code to implement them. This will prepare you to pursue a career in software development or other computational fields. Successful completion of this Specialization will be considered by admissions as a demonstration of your skill and enhance your master’s application to Duke’s Pratt School of Engineering.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Beginner Level
Approximately 5 months to complete
Suggested pace of 5 hours/week
English
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization

Course1

Course 1

Programming Fundamentals

4.7
stars
6,245 ratings
1,636 reviews
Course2

Course 2

Writing, Running, and Fixing Code in C

4.3
stars
700 ratings
168 reviews
Course3

Course 3

Pointers, Arrays, and Recursion

4.4
stars
311 ratings
80 reviews
Course4

Course 4

Interacting with the System and Managing Memory

4.4
stars
145 ratings
38 reviews

