Genevieve Lipp is an Assistant Professor of the Practice in the Electrical and Computer Engineering and Mechanical Engineering and Materials Science departments at Duke University. She teaches courses including programming in C++, dynamics, and control systems. She worked previously in the Center for Instructional Technology at Duke and is passionate about using technology to promote learning. She has a Ph.D. in mechanical engineering in the field of nonlinear dynamics, and she earned a B.S.E. in mechanical engineering and a B.A. in German as an undergraduate at Duke University.