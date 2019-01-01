Profile

Genevieve M. Lipp

Assistant Professor of the Practice

    Bio

    Genevieve Lipp is an Assistant Professor of the Practice in the Electrical and Computer Engineering and Mechanical Engineering and Materials Science departments at Duke University. She teaches courses including programming in C++, dynamics, and control systems. She worked previously in the Center for Instructional Technology at Duke and is passionate about using technology to promote learning. She has a Ph.D. in mechanical engineering in the field of nonlinear dynamics, and she earned a B.S.E. in mechanical engineering and a B.A. in German as an undergraduate at Duke University.

    Courses

    Pointers, Arrays, and Recursion

    Interacting with the System and Managing Memory

    Programming Fundamentals

    Writing, Running, and Fixing Code in C

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder