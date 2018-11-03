About this Course

Course 2 of 4 in the
Introductory C Programming Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 20 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • C Programming
  • Compiler
  • Debugging
Course 2 of 4 in the
Introductory C Programming Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 20 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Duke University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

6 hours to complete

Writing Code

6 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 32 min), 21 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

6 hours to complete

Compiling and Running

6 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 26 min), 14 readings, 8 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Testing and debugging

5 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 21 min), 15 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Project

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 8 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM WRITING, RUNNING, AND FIXING CODE IN C

Frequently Asked Questions

