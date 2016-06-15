About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 5 in the
Java Programming and Software Engineering Fundamentals Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Programming Principles
  • Interfaces
  • Software Design
  • Java Programming
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up92%(5,983 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

14 minutes to complete

Welcome to the Course

14 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 4 min), 1 reading
3 hours to complete

Earthquakes: Programming and Interfaces

3 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 57 min), 4 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Earthquakes: Sorting Algorithms

3 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 52 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

N-Grams: Predictive Text

5 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 95 min), 5 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Java: Tools and Libraries for Everyone

2 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 42 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz

About the Java Programming and Software Engineering Fundamentals Specialization

Java Programming and Software Engineering Fundamentals

