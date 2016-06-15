Solve real world problems with Java using multiple classes. Learn how to create programming solutions that scale using Java interfaces. Recognize that software engineering is more than writing code - it also involves logical thinking and design. By the end of this course you will have written a program that analyzes and sorts earthquake data, and developed a predictive text generator.
This course is part of the Java Programming and Software Engineering Fundamentals Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Skills you will gain
- Programming Principles
- Interfaces
- Software Design
- Java Programming
Offered by
Duke University
Duke University has about 13,000 undergraduate and graduate students and a world-class faculty helping to expand the frontiers of knowledge. The university has a strong commitment to applying knowledge in service to society, both near its North Carolina campus and around the world.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Welcome to the Course
Welcome to “Java Programming: Principles of Software Design”! We are excited that you are starting our course to learn how to write programs in Java, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. In this introductory module, you will hear an overview of this course and be introduced to the supporting resources available.
Earthquakes: Programming and Interfaces
In this module, we will introduce a data set containing details about earthquakes around the world. You will learn how to pull this data into a program, search through the data, and filter the data based on desired criteria. By the end of this module, you will be able to (1) write programs that include multiple classes and ArrayLists of class types, (2) find the maximum value in an ArrayList, (3) use a Filter interface to search through data, (4) implement interfaces with method signatures, and (5) combine several filters together.
Earthquakes: Sorting Algorithms
In this module, you will continue using real earthquake data to explore several sorting algorithms. You will learn how to implement a selection sort and a bubble sort, then be introduced to a Java method Collections.sort, which sorts with much greater efficiency. By the end of this module, you will be able to (1) implement several sorting algorithms from scratch, (2) use efficient pre-existing sorting classes, (3) modify a class’s compareTo method to choose the criteria by which objects of that type are ordered, and (4) write classes that implement the Comparator interface to create interchangeable sorting criteria.
N-Grams: Predictive Text
In this module, you will explore some of the underlying concepts of predictive text. The first lesson will introduce random character generation and then how to train the character selection based on an input text. The second lesson will extend this concept to complete words. By the end of this module, you will be able to: (1) base random text generation on the frequency of characters in a training text, (2) collect a set of characters that occur in a text after randomly chosen initial character(s) to create a semi-random text, (3) extend the predictive text generation to use whole words, and (4) implement your own .equals method to compare complex data types.
Java: Tools and Libraries for Everyone
As you reach the end of this series, you may wish to extend your Java experience to tools beyond those provided here. This module will cover some of the Java basic information that is needed to program without BlueJ or the edu.duke library. After completing this module, you will be able to: (1) write a main method to start a Java program in any programming environment, (2) use the “static” keyword to modify fields, (3) find alternative editors to use with Java, (4) use exceptions to debug your program and make it more robust, and (5) reference Java libraries that are necessary to read files without the edu.duke library.
Reviews
- 5 stars74.41%
- 4 stars18.94%
- 3 stars4.07%
- 2 stars1%
- 1 star1.57%
TOP REVIEWS FROM JAVA PROGRAMMING: PRINCIPLES OF SOFTWARE DESIGN
Like all the modules of this Java specialization, the teachers are very good and the course reaches the objective of teaching the fundamentals of software design with an excellent didactic.
the course was very cool, it provided me new skills include programming principles, software design, etc. thanks my hon instructors you are the best.
It is a good course, but I believe it needs to be updated and that some quiz need reviewing. Sometimes it's really hard to understand what an exercise is asking you to do and there isn't much support.
I could not get the Answers to the practice quiz of week 3 as my first line differed from the question first line.\n\nthe first two words were correct but the rest differed. MarkovWordOne.java
About the Java Programming and Software Engineering Fundamentals Specialization
Take your first step towards a career in software development with this introduction to Java—one of the most in-demand programming languages and the foundation of the Android operating system. Designed for beginners, this Specialization will teach you core programming concepts and equip you to write programs to solve complex problems. In addition, you will gain the foundational skills a software engineer needs to solve real-world problems, from designing algorithms to testing and debugging your programs.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
Will I receive a transcript from Duke University for completing this course?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.