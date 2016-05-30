OI
Aug 7, 2019
My confidence level in Java programming has grown significantly since completing this specialisation. It gave me the necessary knowledge and practice I need to take up a role as a software engineer.
May 3, 2020
Well designed and well structured with the packages, resources, programming exercises and practice quiz. I appreciate the team's hard work in delivering good knowledge on the subject efficiently.
May 29, 2016
A very simplistic and chaotic course. Explanations are all over the place.
BlueJ is probably the worst IDE I have ever seen and I have been a programmer for about 8 years.
There are far better courses. I would not recommend this course at all.
Apr 6, 2019
Super course!
Well designed, structured, with a sense of humor :)
To be specific, with this course you are able to write complicated programs step by step with linearly growing difficulty.
Thanks!
Jun 7, 2016
This was a great course, but it was very difficult. I am currently taking a 300 level Data Structures and Algorithm class in Java and relied on some things I learned from that course to help me finish this one. Still, I hit a few road-blocks on programs that held me back for a few weeks until I could find an answer. There were times where I wasn't sure about the specifications. I also needed to use Eclipse on the final program to help find some errors. I spent between 10-20 hours per week on this course. It would have been very helpful to go through the course with someone or a group or have a person that I could email a copy of my code to for suggestions. Overall, I am really glad I took the course. I learned a lot!
Sep 15, 2020
The course is very poorly designed for begineer. This is the worst ever course on java
Dec 15, 2020
The practise quiz and weekly quiz are always repeated and tedious, You need to test your program on data of different types/ranges, but not the same taype/range. It has no meaning.
Plus: The estimated time for doing the programming exercise showing on the course page is not true. Even for an experienced software engineer, sometimes over 2 hours for debugging code in the assignment is needed. It took me 4 full days of 10 hours per day in average to finish the course.
Overall this course is better than the previous 3 courses of the specialization.
Feb 29, 2016
pretty good, week 3 was challenging for me and the concepts of interface and so on. but in my opinion it should be this way for the learner to have problems and try solving them. Discussions were always helpful and am looking forward to the object oriented programming from San Diego university
Aug 8, 2019
Jun 15, 2016
Like all the modules of this Java specialization, the teachers are very good and the course reaches the objective of teaching the fundamentals of software design with an excellent didactic.
Nov 4, 2019
Many of the assignments in week three were incredibly hard to understand and required scouring the forums to locate where other classmates had to beg instructional staff for assistance. In many instances, the staff agreed that the course had many shortcomings that would be addressed in "upcoming iterations" of the course. However, many of these posts were made up to three years ago, so it made the student feel that not only did the class have errors that the staff did little to address for new cohorts, but also that the updating of the curriculum is not a priority and therefore that the class is now an afterthought.
Dec 27, 2017
There are a large number of people requesting help with the content in week 3 of this course. Many of them state the assignments need clarification, while others have made significant progress on the assignments but are requesting additional help understanding. Few of these threads in week 3 have been addressed, and I notice many of these threads date back for up to 2 years.
I have subscribed to this course three times in hopes of persevering, but I can't justify spending any more money when so many students are receiving no replies when asking for help.
Jan 9, 2016
thanks for the course, but
-your quizzes is real pain, some random variable could cause wrong result
-your should follow how it is implemented in lectures in stupid way, like "efficient" way when you build hash map N^2 instead of N
-bluej sucks you make a lot of clicks to run method, use some decent IDE like eclipse or idea
Jul 9, 2020
This is my fourth course in the specialization. I enjoyed all the courses in the specialization including this course. This course introduces the basics of software design using Java. But compared to the previous courses in the specialization this course lacks behind in quality. Especially, the assignments in week 3 are poorly explained and the lectures also don't provide necessary guidelines regarding them. Felt a bit disappointed at this. But overall, this was a good course. I would have given it a 4 star but giving it a 5 star taking the whole specialization into account.
Jan 16, 2021
Es muy interesante el curso, pero ... la forma en que se plantean los problemas muchas veces no me fue clara, porque? no entendia que recurso debía obtener, muchas veces no podía avanzar porque no me daban los mismo resultados en los ejercicios, pero si estaban correctos en las evaluaciones. Mi mayor desafía fue en Markov no entendía lo que pidieron y mucho la lógica a trabajar, no la lógica del algoritmo, sino la del curso. Veía que habían muchas preguntas sin resolver en el foro por parte de los alumnos
Jun 10, 2017
I took the full Specialization, so I'm going write the same review for each of the 5 modules.
This is a great course, but it's not for beginners. They ask you to do a lot of coding, which is great since that's the only way to really gain proficiency. And the code they ask you to write is, in my opinion, pretty hard for someone new to coding. My hat's off to someone new to programming who makes it through the five modules.
So, thanks to Duke for putting together a great course. It was very good.
Feb 24, 2017
It was a great course! It is not easy as the previous courses in the specialization but it is worth taking it. The concepts of Interfaces, Abstract Classes, Comparator, Comparable and many more are covered in this course. It is quite interesting as it deals with solving problems related to Earthquake Data and Markov's Predictive Text Generation. Thanks to the Instructors for providing such a valuable course on this platform. #Enjoyed the #Course!
Apr 23, 2021
Excellent course, the best I have taken so far. The lessons and assignments are very well designed for you to understand fairly advanced topics. The quizzes are entertaining and engage you with a lot of debugging. Best of all are the contexts around the issues and the narrative of why this or that is a good strategy to implement. Many thanks to Rob, Drew, Sussan, Owen, and all the Duke U staff. I recommend it to anyone.
Apr 29, 2020
I like this course very much. The design of the course is very decent, and the lecturers are skillful. With BlueJ as a starter tool and introduce more advanced too at this point is a great idea for novice learners to avoid unnecessary difficulties at beginning. I'm looking forward to enroll in the Capstone course in this specialization and other related courses.
Jan 13, 2016
A self contained course wherein you learn basic objected oriented design principles that is often missed out in the industry during software development.
This course gave me a new perspective at software design. Coming from a procedural programming, this course helped me approach problems in a much higher level, easing the creation of a solution to a problem.
Nov 3, 2016
This course is designed for the novice and it is clear that a lot of thought has been put into making sure that the core principles of programming using Java are as easy as possible to understand.
The teaching material is superb, and when I used the forum I received excellent support from a very knowledgeable member of the teaching team,
Oct 14, 2020
Course design was good and assignments were challenging . Now as a beginner , I am more confident about Java language. I feel that for Week 3 assignments , clarity of instructions was not there compared to previous two weeks. So I had to look through Discussion forums for the hints... but overall it was amazing experience!!
Apr 6, 2016
It is an excellent course for those who intend to know different design constructs in java. The course material, practice quizes and tests are designed to help the student apppreciate and be reasonably proficient in these aspects. My sincere gratitude to the professors and their team for this successful program.
May 24, 2020
All the courses of this specialization are needed for ones who enter the world of programming. The course ensures that you will understand what you have to know by implementing quizzes, questions and exhausting exercises that can be solved using only the material of the course.
Mar 19, 2016
This class probably isn't as good as the previous two--but those had such high quality, they're hard to compete with.
Overall, I continued to become a bit more comfortable with java and learned some things that might help me with my data science potential in the future!
Nov 29, 2018
Fantastic course. Thanks to the instructors and students who helped put this coursework together. I've learned a tremendous amount about OOP and software design. Will continue on with the capstone couse to complete the specialization. Thank you.
Sep 15, 2019
Really Helpful course. It helped me a lot to become familiar with the Java language and enlighten me with the fact that java can be used to solve a wide array of problems, which i considered impossible and tricky when i used java earlier.