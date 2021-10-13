How to Become a Software Developer | 9 Tips

Interested in a career as a software developer? Read on for tips on how to land your first job, including degree and certification recommendations.
Software developers use their programming skills to create new software and update existing applications. If you’re a creative thinker who enjoys problem solving, a career as a software developer could be a good fit.
Software is essential in nearly every industry, which means you can pursue a career in a field that aligns with your passions and interests. Learn more about this rapidly growing career, along with ten tips to help you get a job as a software developer.
Software developers are the creative force behind computer programs of all kinds. They design and write the code used to build everything from operating systems to apps to video games.
In this role, you may be involved with every stage of the software development process, from figuring out what users need and how they'll use the software to rolling out a completed application. You may sometimes work with computer programmers, although many developers complete all the coding themselves.
Day-to-day tasks might include:
Analyzing the needs of software users
Designing, testing, and building software programs to meet user needs
Creating models and diagrams that outline the code needed to create software and applications
Performing maintenance and testing to keep software functioning
Documenting the process to provide the information needed for upgrades and maintenance
Software developers and engineers perform many of the same functions with many of the same skills. The two terms are sometimes used interchangeably. But there are typically slight differences between the two roles. Software developers tend to work on a smaller scale than engineers, often focusing on a niche like mobile applications or internet of things (IoT). Software engineers, on the other hand, take a big picture approach that might include data analytics, testing, and scaling in addition to programming.
Here are ten tips that can help you advance toward your goals if you plan to pursue a career in software development.
For a career in software development, you'll need a solid foundation in programming languages. Four you might consider mastering include Java, Python, C++, and Scala.
Java is an all-purpose programming language used for developing server-side applications. It works on various platforms, including the internet and Android smartphone applications.
Python is widely considered one of the easier languages to learn, which makes it a great place to start if you’re new to programming. This object-oriented language is also known for its versatility, with applications in scripting, development, and data analysis.
C/C++ are popular languages for system programming. C++, which is based on C, is also a common option among game developers. The two languages are quite similar, so it’s possible to learn both.
Scala is a high-level programming language that combines functional and object-oriented programming concepts. It was developed to address some of the shortcomings of Java.
Where do you want to work? What is your vision for your career? Software developers work in a variety of industries, including software publishers, finance companies, insurance carriers, and computer systems design organizations.
You might work in health care, engineering, manufacturing, or another work environment. Many software developers work in a traditional office, while others leverage opportunities to work for an agency or work remotely. Having a good sense of what you want from your job can help you successfully navigate your path forward.
For example, if you want to work in health care, you may need to build industry knowledge and skills around issues like data privacy laws and how patient records are stored and accessed.
More than 65 percent of developers surveyed in the Stack Overflow 2021 Developers Survey hold a bachelor’s degree or higher [1]. While you don’t always need a degree to find a job in software development, earning one can help you build technical skills and open more job opportunities. As you research majors, consider those with an emphasis on development skills, like software engineering, computer science, or information technology.
If you have an idea of the industry you’d like to work in, consider earning a minor in that field to start building industry expertise.
Experience what it’s like to earn your degree online with Introduction to Computer Programming from the University of London. This open course gives you an idea of what the Bachelor of Science in Computer Science is all about. Plus, the degree program gives you the chance to specialize in web and mobile development.
Whether you opt for formal education or take a self-taught track, you need to devote time to working with programming languages and trying your hand at development. It's the key to gaining a thorough understanding of the development process, which will help you become a more productive, efficient, and accurate professional.
If you have a passion for app design, you could choose to develop your skills by building mobile apps. If you'd rather work on the infrastructure of computers and servers, you might specialize as a DevOps engineer instead. There are many areas in which you can use your skills as a software developer.
Need some guidance as you practice? You can complete these Guided Projects in two hours or less (no software downloads required) while completing projects for your developer portfolio:
Docker Essentials & Building a Containerized Web Application
As you practice programming and build applications, compile them into a portfolio. Having a portfolio of your best work demonstrates to potential employers that you can use the skills on your resume in the real world. At a minimum, your portfolio should contain:
Short biography
Contact information
Relevant skills
Link to your resume
Accolades or awards
Professional and personal projects
As you gain more experience, curate your portfolio to show off only your best work. Be sure to include projects where you’ve used technologies that align with the jobs you’re applying for.
You can host your portfolio on your own domain (a way to show off your web development skills) or on a free hosting site like GitHub or GitLab.
Beyond programming languages, it helps to have experience working with other tools that software developers commonly use. Examples include:
SQL, a language used to power database engines
Tools like Git and Mercurial SCM, two source control systems often used in software development
Integrated development environments, which enable the writing, modification, running, and debugging of development code
As a software developer, you're going to be tasked with giving others instructions while working on projects. You'll also have to explain how things work and answer questions clients and supervisors may have. In addition to excellent communication skills, developers should be creative, detail-oriented, and have stellar problem-solving skills.
Certifications can help validate your skills for potential employers and demonstrate your proficiency, which can be helpful if you don’t have a lot of work experience. For example, the CompTIA IT Fundamentals+ certification is a good starting point to help get a sense of whether a career in information technology (IT) is right for you. From there, consider certifications in data security, cloud computing, or data management.
Check out some job listings for positions you’d like to apply for to see what certifications are commonly required or requested.
If you don't already have one, now's the time to create an amazing resume. It should clearly demonstrate your career progression and the experience that fits the role you're trying to land. Customize it to highlight the projects and experiences that best fit what each employer is looking for, and be sure to review it to make sure it’s typo-free.
If you’re considering a career as a software developer, there are several ways you can get started on Coursera. Develop in-demand skills at your own pace through degree programs, online courses, and Professional Certificates in a range of software development topics.
According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the median annual salary for a software developer in the US is $110,140 (2020) [2]. Factors that could affect your earning potential include the amount of experience you have and where you work.
The job outlook in this industry looks bright. The BLS estimates that demand for software developers will grow by 22 percent between 2020 and 2030—a much-faster-than-average growth that indicates high demand.
As a software developer, you'll be tasked with using code to solve problems in creative ways. You'll also be working on a variety of projects, collaborating across teams, and continually learning the newest programming languages and technology to keep up with the rapid rate of change. If that sounds satisfying to you, this could be a great fit.
Computer Science vs. Information Technology: Careers, Degrees, and More
