Project: Creating Your First C++ Application
Learn about the basics of C++ and OOP program design
Discover how to use pointers and how memory management affects C++
Explore the optimal situations to use C++
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to implement the basics of C++ and OOP program design, discover pointers and memory management in C++, and find optimal situations for using C++ in the real world. By the end of the project, you will create an application that can process basic calculator functions from the user, and stores the previous results. With this project we will create a basic first application in C++, and highlight the differences between C++ and other popular programming languages. C++ has been around since the mid 80s, yet despite its age, it is still an essential part of application development today. C++ is the third most popular language for development, and its balance of low level access and high level concepts ensures that it still holds an essential role, especially in large-scale enterprise development. Students looking to re-skill for another job will find this course gives them a great introduction to C++, and more advanced students looking to refresh their memory will also be at home. Join the course, and get a powerful crash course into C++. This course works on the Rhyme platform, which allows you to have a custom Windows VM that ensures you don't have to worry about any of the setup work that normally causes beginners trouble with C++ or any new language. Students will be able to code along on their desktop and learn by coding with the instructor. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Pointers
Program Design
C++
Computer Programming
Computer Science
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introduction to the Course
Fundamentals of C++ Program Design
The Big 3
Implementing the Process Method using Loops and Control Statements
C++ Array Basics and Sentinel Based Programs
Testing and Miscellaneous Subjects
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
by SKJun 6, 2020
My C++ project course was just amazing. It would be better if video is available for download. 😊
by SPMay 31, 2020
Cource was pretty cool. In compiling the code, I face some problems regarding compilers' error.\n\noverall the cource was good!!
by MIJul 14, 2020
Needs basics of C++ programming and basic understanding of methods and classes so I was a bit confused at this point, but the instructor's explanation is very good.
by FWJul 9, 2020
Very much helpful course to practice with C++ programming.
