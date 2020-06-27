Chevron Left
Back to Project: Creating Your First C++ Application

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Project: Creating Your First C++ Application by Coursera Project Network

4.4
stars
632 ratings
106 reviews

About the Course

In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to implement the basics of C++ and OOP program design, discover pointers and memory management in C++, and find optimal situations for using C++ in the real world. By the end of the project, you will create an application that can process basic calculator functions from the user, and stores the previous results. With this project we will create a basic first application in C++, and highlight the differences between C++ and other popular programming languages. C++ has been around since the mid 80s, yet despite its age, it is still an essential part of application development today. C++ is the third most popular language for development, and its balance of low level access and high level concepts ensures that it still holds an essential role, especially in large-scale enterprise development. Students looking to re-skill for another job will find this course gives them a great introduction to C++, and more advanced students looking to refresh their memory will also be at home. Join the course, and get a powerful crash course into C++. This course works on the Rhyme platform, which allows you to have a custom Windows VM that ensures you don't have to worry about any of the setup work that normally causes beginners trouble with C++ or any new language. Students will be able to code along on their desktop and learn by coding with the instructor. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

Top reviews

EN

Oct 6, 2020

Not that easy concept that is memory management and efficient code writing. Yet, the instructor managed to explain the high-level idea, with practical examples, within the time given. Nice.

KY

Jun 1, 2020

It gives some basics knowledge of c++ and its application. It is very useful for beginners who are all interesting in programming

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 104 Reviews for Project: Creating Your First C++ Application

By Alex T

Jun 27, 2020

This class was very tough to understand, as many very difficult concepts were glossed over. If this had been categorized as a difficult course, I might have avoided it, I don't think it's fitting to call it an Intro class! Stuff went too quick, and even with my Java and Python background, we jumped straight into the deep end of C++ without any explanation on how to write in the code, instead only copying from instructor's page.

By shakti R

Jun 6, 2020

need basic c++ understanding for this project, I did not have basic too so it is confusing. But again great👍 project.

By Damir E

Jun 15, 2020

I had some exposure to C and C++ prior to taking your course, never really done much with it but even I cal tell that you were skipping insane amount of important stuff. (I understand It's just one hour course...). I mean, who is the target audience? If you never saw anything like C/C++ before it must be just really confusing and generally useless.

By K R Y

Jun 2, 2020

It gives some basics knowledge of c++ and its application. It is very useful for beginners who are all interesting in programming

By ABHISEK M

May 30, 2020

i did't learn anything from this, is this is a joke ?

By BORADE H A

May 25, 2020

Very Good Course

By PRAKASH. S

May 30, 2020

GOOD USEFUL

By Mohd. A H

Jul 29, 2020

It is not clear who this is aimed at - expert developers are not gonna be doing a "Make your First C++ application" project, yet the material provides inadequate understanding for a beginner. I genuinely think the instructor is competent and the concept of the course (a gentle introduction to modern C++ programming in a practical way) is commendable, but there is no direction whatsoever. The only way you will be able to follow everything shown and _grasp why it is being done the way it is_ is if you already know C++ objects or have sufficient knowledge of memory managing in object oriented programming languages. The "Beginner" tag is misleading.

By CRIS R

Jun 9, 2020

Surely recommend you to have a look and complete this Guided Project on C++ using the concepts and methodology of Object Oriented Programming (OOP) and blend of C++. There were many guided projects that were listed on the Coursera Website but when i saw this one i could not resist myself on enrolling to it and i didn't regretted as this project proved to be very conceptual and very emphasizing. I will Surely recommend You if i are also looking to complete on C++ then go for this one.

By Yavro D

Oct 7, 2020

Not that easy concept that is memory management and efficient code writing. Yet, the instructor managed to explain the high-level idea, with practical examples, within the time given. Nice.

By Durga M

Jul 14, 2020

This project is good for the beginners to practice and learn C++ . Guidance of the instructor is also good.

By Fahimul K W

Jul 10, 2020

Very much helpful course to practice with C++ programming.

By Swethaa K

May 30, 2020

It was a nice experience, could increase the duration

By Pranjali s c

May 26, 2020

it's very nice course,i really enjoyed it.

By Harsh S

May 27, 2020

good courses and projects under coursera

By Vinothini S

Jun 2, 2020

easy and useful course for beginners.

By Chaithra A m

Jun 8, 2020

Nice platform to learn the language

By Prajwal T

Jun 7, 2020

Good Project for Beginners in C++.

By Rishikesh K R

Jul 13, 2020

Awesome way to present the course

By Akhil V

May 26, 2020

Nice short project-based course

By Vaishnavi B

Jun 24, 2020

Great experience with Coursera

By Atishay J

Jul 9, 2020

like the way of explaination

By Harini.U

Jul 24, 2020

Very nice and Easy to learn

By Akash S

Jun 11, 2020

better lerning expersciencr

By Jesus M Z F

Jun 21, 2020

Gracias, muy buen curso

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder