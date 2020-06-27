EN
Oct 6, 2020
Not that easy concept that is memory management and efficient code writing. Yet, the instructor managed to explain the high-level idea, with practical examples, within the time given. Nice.
KY
Jun 1, 2020
It gives some basics knowledge of c++ and its application. It is very useful for beginners who are all interesting in programming
By Alex T•
Jun 27, 2020
This class was very tough to understand, as many very difficult concepts were glossed over. If this had been categorized as a difficult course, I might have avoided it, I don't think it's fitting to call it an Intro class! Stuff went too quick, and even with my Java and Python background, we jumped straight into the deep end of C++ without any explanation on how to write in the code, instead only copying from instructor's page.
By shakti R•
Jun 6, 2020
need basic c++ understanding for this project, I did not have basic too so it is confusing. But again great👍 project.
By Damir E•
Jun 15, 2020
I had some exposure to C and C++ prior to taking your course, never really done much with it but even I cal tell that you were skipping insane amount of important stuff. (I understand It's just one hour course...). I mean, who is the target audience? If you never saw anything like C/C++ before it must be just really confusing and generally useless.
By K R Y•
Jun 2, 2020
By ABHISEK M•
May 30, 2020
i did't learn anything from this, is this is a joke ?
By BORADE H A•
May 25, 2020
Very Good Course
By PRAKASH. S•
May 30, 2020
GOOD USEFUL
By Mohd. A H•
Jul 29, 2020
It is not clear who this is aimed at - expert developers are not gonna be doing a "Make your First C++ application" project, yet the material provides inadequate understanding for a beginner. I genuinely think the instructor is competent and the concept of the course (a gentle introduction to modern C++ programming in a practical way) is commendable, but there is no direction whatsoever. The only way you will be able to follow everything shown and _grasp why it is being done the way it is_ is if you already know C++ objects or have sufficient knowledge of memory managing in object oriented programming languages. The "Beginner" tag is misleading.
By CRIS R•
Jun 9, 2020
Surely recommend you to have a look and complete this Guided Project on C++ using the concepts and methodology of Object Oriented Programming (OOP) and blend of C++. There were many guided projects that were listed on the Coursera Website but when i saw this one i could not resist myself on enrolling to it and i didn't regretted as this project proved to be very conceptual and very emphasizing. I will Surely recommend You if i are also looking to complete on C++ then go for this one.
By Yavro D•
Oct 7, 2020
By Durga M•
Jul 14, 2020
This project is good for the beginners to practice and learn C++ . Guidance of the instructor is also good.
By Fahimul K W•
Jul 10, 2020
Very much helpful course to practice with C++ programming.
By Swethaa K•
May 30, 2020
It was a nice experience, could increase the duration
By Pranjali s c•
May 26, 2020
it's very nice course,i really enjoyed it.
By Harsh S•
May 27, 2020
good courses and projects under coursera
By Vinothini S•
Jun 2, 2020
easy and useful course for beginners.
By Chaithra A m•
Jun 8, 2020
Nice platform to learn the language
By Prajwal T•
Jun 7, 2020
Good Project for Beginners in C++.
By Rishikesh K R•
Jul 13, 2020
Awesome way to present the course
By Akhil V•
May 26, 2020
Nice short project-based course
By Vaishnavi B•
Jun 24, 2020
Great experience with Coursera
By Atishay J•
Jul 9, 2020
like the way of explaination
By Harini.U•
Jul 24, 2020
Very nice and Easy to learn
By Akash S•
Jun 11, 2020
better lerning expersciencr
By Jesus M Z F•
Jun 21, 2020
Gracias, muy buen curso