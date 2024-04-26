What Is Computer Science? Meaning, Jobs, and Degrees
February 3, 2023
Learn more about the skills, certifications, and degrees to consider for a computer science career.
February 3, 2023
Prepare for a variety of tech careers across many industries with a computer science degree. Read on to explore whether a CS degree is right for you.
Fintech is an exciting and growing field. Learn more about a career in fintech, what it’s like to be an engineer in fintech, and the education and experience needed for different fintech engineering roles.
Learn how to get into the technology industry without a degree and what you can focus on instead to build your skills, experience, and qualifications.
A front-end developer designs and creates the user-facing side of software, websites, applications, or other projects that require coding. Learn the average front-end developer salary and how different factors can how much you can earn.
If you’re interested in becoming a front-end developer, learn about the technical and workplace skills used in this career to be successful. This article covers the responsibilities of a front-end developer and how you can grow your skill set.
In this article, learn about programming with C#, including what it is, careers where C# skills are valuable, and how you can learn.
Learn more about the career of a computer scientist. This article introduces you to the field of computer science and the required skills and education, as well as the salary, job outlook, and benefits of being a computer scientist.
GitHub is a web-based interface allowing real-time collaboration. It encourages teams to work together in developing code, building web pages and updating content. Read on for a quick introduction to GitHub, who uses it, and why.
Learn about computer scientist salaries and responsibilities as you grow in this field.
Explore nine of the highest paying computer science jobs in the US, including their earning potential, job outlook, responsibilities, and requirements to get started.
Learn more about the benefits of earning your master's in computer science—and what you can do with the degree.
Computer science is the study of computer hardware and software. As a discipline, it encompasses subject matter from artificial intelligence and cryptography to computer engineering and software development and touches a variety of industries, including game development, financial services, and government.
With so many options and opportunities available, it can be tricky to know where to start. On Coursera, you'll find expert resources to support your goals, whether you're just starting out or are ready to take the next step in your career. Explore computer science topics, including:
Computers are an essential part of our internet-enabled lives today, but what does it mean to study computer science? Computer science, often referred to as CS, is a broad field encompassing the study of computer systems, computational thinking and theory, and the design of software programs that harness the power of this hardware to process data.
Those studying computer science may end up taking a similarly broad range of career pathways. Many CS majors focus on building skills in software programming, coding, and web development, all of which are highly sought after by a wide variety of companies. However, others may focus on more specialized topics such as algorithmic problem solving, machine learning and artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and even robotics!
Read more: What Is Computer Science and What Career Opportunities Does It Offer?
Studying computer science means learning some complex topics like algorithms and coding. With the right motivation, patience, and an interest in computers, you can find success in this challenging field.
Read more: Is Computer Science Hard?
If you’re organized, pay attention to detail, and enjoy problem solving, computer science could be a good fit. Enhance your understanding of technology and learn skills to empower you to work in the computer careers of the future.
Read more: What’s a Computer Scientist? And How to Become One
The time, effort, and monetary investment of earning a degree potentially opens up well-paying job opportunities in many in-demand fields. Check the job requirements of some positions you’d like to apply to in the future to see if a computer science degree aligns with your career goals.
Read more: Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science: A Guide