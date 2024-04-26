Computer science is the study of computer hardware and software. As a discipline, it encompasses subject matter from artificial intelligence and cryptography to computer engineering and software development and touches a variety of industries, including game development, financial services, and government.

Frequently asked questions (FAQ)

Chevron Right What is computer science? ‎ Computers are an essential part of our internet-enabled lives today, but what does it mean to study computer science? Computer science, often referred to as CS, is a broad field encompassing the study of computer systems, computational thinking and theory, and the design of software programs that harness the power of this hardware to process data. Those studying computer science may end up taking a similarly broad range of career pathways. Many CS majors focus on building skills in software programming, coding, and web development, all of which are highly sought after by a wide variety of companies. However, others may focus on more specialized topics such as algorithmic problem solving, machine learning and artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and even robotics! Read more: What Is Computer Science and What Career Opportunities Does It Offer? ‎ Chevron Right Is computer science hard? ‎ Studying computer science means learning some complex topics like algorithms and coding. With the right motivation, patience, and an interest in computers, you can find success in this challenging field. Read more: Is Computer Science Hard?‎ Chevron Right Is computer science right for me? ‎ If you’re organized, pay attention to detail, and enjoy problem solving, computer science could be a good fit. Enhance your understanding of technology and learn skills to empower you to work in the computer careers of the future. Read more: What’s a Computer Scientist? And How to Become One‎ Chevron Right Is a computer science degree worth it? ‎ The time, effort, and monetary investment of earning a degree potentially opens up well-paying job opportunities in many in-demand fields. Check the job requirements of some positions you’d like to apply to in the future to see if a computer science degree aligns with your career goals. Read more: Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science: A Guide‎ Show all 4 frequently asked questions