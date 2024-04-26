Computer Science

Learn more about the skills, certifications, and degrees to consider for a computer science career.

[Featured Image]: AI Engineer, working at a desktop with multiple screens, creating computer systems.
What Is Computer Science? Meaning, Jobs, and Degrees

Explore the field of computer science and technology, learn more about computer technology careers, and future outlook for jobs to answer, "What is computer science?"

February 3, 2023

[Featured Image] A person looks at their tablet with computers surrounding them.
What Is a Computer Science Degree?

Prepare for a variety of tech careers across many industries with a computer science degree. Read on to explore whether a CS degree is right for you.

January 14, 2022

[Featured image] A computer programmer is working on a laptop and holding a VR set.
Computer Science Salary: Your 2024 Guide

Learn about computer science salaries for various computer science professionals and how it can be influenced by factors like industry, location, education, certifications, and company.

June 17, 2022

[Featured Image] A fintech engineer works on their code on a laptop to ensure the organization's digital banking platform runs smoothly.

What Is a Fintech Engineer?

Fintech is an exciting and growing field. Learn more about a career in fintech, what it’s like to be an engineer in fintech, and the education and experience needed for different fintech engineering roles.

April 10, 2024

[Featured Image] A woman wearing a headset is on her laptop and answers phones at an IT call center.

How to Get into Tech Without a Degree

Learn how to get into the technology industry without a degree and what you can focus on instead to build your skills, experience, and qualifications.

April 5, 2024

[Featured image] Two front-end developers are working together while looking at a desktop.

Front-End Developer Salary: Your 2024 Guide

A front-end developer designs and creates the user-facing side of software, websites, applications, or other projects that require coding. Learn the average front-end developer salary and how different factors can how much you can earn.

November 29, 2023

Explore popular computer science courses

[Featured image] A front-end developer is in an office working on their laptop with earbuds on.

What Skills Should a Front-End Developer Have?

If you’re interested in becoming a front-end developer, learn about the technical and workplace skills used in this career to be successful. This article covers the responsibilities of a front-end developer and how you can grow your skill set.

November 29, 2023

[Featured Image] Two students earning a computer science degree are sitting together and studying while looking at their computers.

Is a Computer Science Degree Worth It?

Let’s take a closer look at what a CS degree can mean for your career path, salary, and skills development.

November 1, 2023

[Featured image] A Coursera learner is sitting on an office desk.

C# Programming: What It Is, How It's Used + How to Learn It

In this article, learn about programming with C#, including what it is, careers where C# skills are valuable, and how you can learn.

October 12, 2023

[Featured image] A computer scientist is working on their computer.

What’s a Computer Scientist? And How to Become One

Learn more about the career of a computer scientist. This article introduces you to the field of computer science and the required skills and education, as well as the salary, job outlook, and benefits of being a computer scientist.

September 27, 2023

[Featured image] A software engineer is learning more about Github.

What Is GitHub and Why Should You Use It?

GitHub is a web-based interface allowing real-time collaboration. It encourages teams to work together in developing code, building web pages and updating content. Read on for a quick introduction to GitHub, who uses it, and why.

July 27, 2023

[Featured image] A computer scientist is working at an office with a laptop on their desk.

Computer Scientist Salary: Your 2024 Guide

Learn about computer scientist salaries and responsibilities as you grow in this field.

June 9, 2023

[Featured image] A person in a yellow t-shirt sits in front of a laptop and monitor working at a computer science job.

9 High-Paying Computer Science Jobs

Explore nine of the highest paying computer science jobs in the US, including their earning potential, job outlook, responsibilities, and requirements to get started.

May 24, 2023

[Featured image] A young person with red hair and glasses sits in front of two desktop computer screens, smiling.

Is a Master's Degree in Computer Science Worth It?

Learn more about the benefits of earning your master's in computer science—and what you can do with the degree.

November 30, 2022

[Featured image] A person with short red hair and a beard, sitting in front of a desktop computer with code, smiles.

A Guide to the Online Master's Degree in Computer Science

Earning your online MS in computer science can be a flexible way to advance your education while working or attending to your other responsibilities.

November 30, 2022

Computer science is the study of computer hardware and software. As a discipline, it encompasses subject matter from artificial intelligence and cryptography to computer engineering and software development and touches a variety of industries, including game development, financial services, and government.

With so many options and opportunities available, it can be tricky to know where to start. On Coursera, you'll find expert resources to support your goals, whether you're just starting out or are ready to take the next step in your career. Explore computer science topics, including:

Frequently asked questions (FAQ)

